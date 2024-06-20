Hezbollah's Leader Issues Shocking War Threats to Cyprus!

Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah has issued a stark warning, declaring that his Shiite group would engage in unrestrained and unlimited warfare should a broader conflict with Israel erupt. Nasrallah's remarks, reported by Reuters, emphasized that no part of Israel would be immune from Hezbollah's attacks, extending potentially to targets in the Mediterranean.

In a televised address, Nasrallah also directed a threat towards Cyprus for the first time, indicating that Hezbollah might consider the country "part of the war" if it continued to facilitate Israeli military activities by permitting the use of its airports and bases.

Tensions between Israeli forces and Hezbollah have escalated along the Israeli-Lebanese border since the outbreak of hostilities in Gaza, sparked by an unprecedented attack by the radical Palestinian group Hamas on Israeli territory last October. Hezbollah has portrayed its actions as expressions of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Reuters noted the ongoing exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, underscoring the volatile situation along the border and the broader regional implications of Hezbollah's aggressive stance.