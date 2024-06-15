Snake Bite Incident in Bulgaria: Woman Hospitalized

Society » HEALTH | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Snake Bite Incident in Bulgaria: Woman Hospitalized @Wikimedia Commons

A 20-year-old woman from Kresna, Bulgaria, is in intensive care at the Blagoevgrad hospital after being bitten by a snake, as reported by BGNES.

She was admitted to the Emergency Department of the Medical Center Blagoevgrad around 3:00 a.m., where she received treatment with anti-snake serum. Subsequently, she was transferred to the Department of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation, and Intensive Care for further observation. Fortunately, her life is not in danger.

Vipers, commonly found in the Balkans and parts of the Middle East, are considered among Europe's most dangerous snakes due to their potent venom and long fangs. In Bulgaria, vipers inhabit areas up to 1450 meters above sea level, typically favoring sunny, stony locations with tall grasses, ferns, and underground burrows for shelter. They are primarily active during the day and, in warm weather, may also be active at night.

Vipers generally measure between 50 to 70 cm in length, rarely exceeding 100 cm. They exhibit a beige to light brown coloration with a distinctive dark zigzag stripe running down their back.

In the event of a snake bite, experts advise against bandaging the area, applying mud, or attempting to suck out the venom. Symptoms of venom injection include localized pain, redness, bleeding, and numbness. Anti-snake serum acts as a delayed antidote and can be administered up to 48 hours after the bite under strict medical supervision. However, it may cause allergic reactions in some patients.

Snake venom from species found in Bulgaria poses a significant risk to individuals with liver disease and children under 12-13 years old.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: snake, woman, viper

Related Articles:

Cyprus: Bulgarian Man Kills Wife During Violent Dispute

A 48-year-old Bulgarian man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his 41-year-old wife in Tremithousa, Cyprus

Crime | June 15, 2024, Saturday // 15:10

Bulgaria: Elderly Woman Injured in Kostinbrod House Explosion

A house explosion in Kostinbrod, Bulgaria, has left a 78-year-old woman injured with second-degree burns on her head

Society » Incidents | June 14, 2024, Friday // 11:25

Horror in Vratsa: Woman Endures Six-Hour Torture by Ex-Husband

A divorced woman faced a horrifying ordeal when her second husband brutally attacked her in her apartment in Vratsa, Bulgaria

Crime | June 3, 2024, Monday // 09:33

Sofia: Woman Abducted for Human Trafficking

In the early hours of May 18, 2024, a disturbing incident unfolded in Sofia's "Studentski Grad" area, where a woman fell victim to a horrifying abduction with the intent of human trafficking and sexual exploitation

Crime | May 31, 2024, Friday // 16:33

Fatal Crash Involving Kiril Petkov's Security Car Leaves One Dead, Woman Critical

In the Varna "St. Anna" hospital, medical staff are fighting for the life of a woman seriously injured in an accident near Aksakovo

Society » Incidents | May 17, 2024, Friday // 09:07

Unusual Incident: Woman "Lands" Her Car on Another in Failed Parking Attempt

In a bizarre incident that unfolded in the Trakia District of Plovdiv, an elderly woman's attempt to park her car went awry, resulting in her vehicle "landing" on top of another

Society » Incidents | April 8, 2024, Monday // 15:10
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

First Case of Monkeypox in Sofia

A confirmed case of monkeypox has been reported in Sofia, as indicated by data from the Metropolitan Regional Health Inspectorate for the period of June 10-16, 2024

Society » Health | June 17, 2024, Monday // 16:21

European Health Insurance Card: Your Key to Medical Care Across Europe

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) provides individuals with access to emergency and urgent medical or dental care while traveling for tourism, study, or work

Society » Health | June 17, 2024, Monday // 10:11

WHO Urges Development of New Antimicrobial Drugs to Combat Resistance

There is an urgent need for new and innovative antimicrobial drugs to replace those losing effectiveness due to widespread use

Society » Health | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 09:27

Just four Industries Cause 2.7m Deaths in the European Region Every Year

New WHO/Europe report highlights how big industry fuels chronic diseases, obstructs health policy and targets vulnerable people

Society » Health | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 14:33

Bird Flu Hits Mexico: First Human Death Confirmed!

A man in Mexico, who had pre-existing health conditions, has died after contracting the A(H5N2) strain of bird flu, according to an announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO)

Society » Health | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 08:48

Major Funding Approved for Bulgaria's New National Children's Hospital

The Bulgarian state has allocated an initial BGN 100 million for the national children's hospital

Society » Health | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria