Snake Bite Incident in Bulgaria: Woman Hospitalized

A 20-year-old woman from Kresna, Bulgaria, is in intensive care at the Blagoevgrad hospital after being bitten by a snake, as reported by BGNES.

She was admitted to the Emergency Department of the Medical Center Blagoevgrad around 3:00 a.m., where she received treatment with anti-snake serum. Subsequently, she was transferred to the Department of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation, and Intensive Care for further observation. Fortunately, her life is not in danger.

Vipers, commonly found in the Balkans and parts of the Middle East, are considered among Europe's most dangerous snakes due to their potent venom and long fangs. In Bulgaria, vipers inhabit areas up to 1450 meters above sea level, typically favoring sunny, stony locations with tall grasses, ferns, and underground burrows for shelter. They are primarily active during the day and, in warm weather, may also be active at night.

Vipers generally measure between 50 to 70 cm in length, rarely exceeding 100 cm. They exhibit a beige to light brown coloration with a distinctive dark zigzag stripe running down their back.

In the event of a snake bite, experts advise against bandaging the area, applying mud, or attempting to suck out the venom. Symptoms of venom injection include localized pain, redness, bleeding, and numbness. Anti-snake serum acts as a delayed antidote and can be administered up to 48 hours after the bite under strict medical supervision. However, it may cause allergic reactions in some patients.

Snake venom from species found in Bulgaria poses a significant risk to individuals with liver disease and children under 12-13 years old.