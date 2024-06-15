Snake Bite Incident in Bulgaria: Woman Hospitalized

Cyprus: Bulgarian Man Kills Wife During Violent Dispute
A 48-year-old Bulgarian man has been arrested for the brutal murder of his 41-year-old wife in Tremithousa, Cyprus
A 20-year-old woman from Kresna, Bulgaria, is in intensive care at the Blagoevgrad hospital after being bitten by a snake, as reported by BGNES.
She was admitted to the Emergency Department of the Medical Center Blagoevgrad around 3:00 a.m., where she received treatment with anti-snake serum. Subsequently, she was transferred to the Department of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation, and Intensive Care for further observation. Fortunately, her life is not in danger.
Vipers, commonly found in the Balkans and parts of the Middle East, are considered among Europe's most dangerous snakes due to their potent venom and long fangs. In Bulgaria, vipers inhabit areas up to 1450 meters above sea level, typically favoring sunny, stony locations with tall grasses, ferns, and underground burrows for shelter. They are primarily active during the day and, in warm weather, may also be active at night.
Vipers generally measure between 50 to 70 cm in length, rarely exceeding 100 cm. They exhibit a beige to light brown coloration with a distinctive dark zigzag stripe running down their back.
In the event of a snake bite, experts advise against bandaging the area, applying mud, or attempting to suck out the venom. Symptoms of venom injection include localized pain, redness, bleeding, and numbness. Anti-snake serum acts as a delayed antidote and can be administered up to 48 hours after the bite under strict medical supervision. However, it may cause allergic reactions in some patients.
Snake venom from species found in Bulgaria poses a significant risk to individuals with liver disease and children under 12-13 years old.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A confirmed case of monkeypox has been reported in Sofia, as indicated by data from the Metropolitan Regional Health Inspectorate for the period of June 10-16, 2024
The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) provides individuals with access to emergency and urgent medical or dental care while traveling for tourism, study, or work
There is an urgent need for new and innovative antimicrobial drugs to replace those losing effectiveness due to widespread use
New WHO/Europe report highlights how big industry fuels chronic diseases, obstructs health policy and targets vulnerable people
A man in Mexico, who had pre-existing health conditions, has died after contracting the A(H5N2) strain of bird flu, according to an announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO)
The Bulgarian state has allocated an initial BGN 100 million for the national children's hospital
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU