Hot Seat Alert: Plovdiv Passenger Records 48.2 Degrees in Bus!

Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures
In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat
A new wave of alerts has been issued regarding the dangerous heat levels in Plovdiv's public transport buses. A Nova TV viewer reported a staggering temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius inside bus number 93, which she was traveling in.
The issue of high temperatures in public transport was highlighted last week on Nova TV, prompting Plovdiv's mayor, Kostadin Dimitrov, to announce that the municipality is considering terminating contracts with some transport companies servicing the lines.
"The municipality receives numerous complaints from citizens. Over 100 checks were conducted in a single day. We identify problems and impose sanctions, which we will deduct from the municipal compensations owed to the transporters," explained Savina Petkova, the deputy mayor for transport policy.
She noted that of the buses inspected, just over 30 lacked factory-installed air conditioning, despite it being a mandatory requirement for public transport.
"Last year, about BGN 30,000 in sanctions were imposed on the carriers," Petkova added.
She also mentioned that citizens have reported issues with intercity buses as well. "Plovdiv faces a significant problem due to the absence of a municipal carrier. The service providers are entirely private. When the contracts for the relevant public order were signed, we required air conditioners in the buses, and at that time, the vehicles met the conditions," said Petkova.
Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius
Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice
Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens
A widespread heat wave has enveloped regions across the US, Europe, and parts of the Balkans
A "yellow" code warning for dangerously hot weather has been issued across Bulgaria
