Hot Seat Alert: Plovdiv Passenger Records 48.2 Degrees in Bus!

A new wave of alerts has been issued regarding the dangerous heat levels in Plovdiv's public transport buses. A Nova TV viewer reported a staggering temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius inside bus number 93, which she was traveling in.

The issue of high temperatures in public transport was highlighted last week on Nova TV, prompting Plovdiv's mayor, Kostadin Dimitrov, to announce that the municipality is considering terminating contracts with some transport companies servicing the lines.

"The municipality receives numerous complaints from citizens. Over 100 checks were conducted in a single day. We identify problems and impose sanctions, which we will deduct from the municipal compensations owed to the transporters," explained Savina Petkova, the deputy mayor for transport policy.

She noted that of the buses inspected, just over 30 lacked factory-installed air conditioning, despite it being a mandatory requirement for public transport.

"Last year, about BGN 30,000 in sanctions were imposed on the carriers," Petkova added.

She also mentioned that citizens have reported issues with intercity buses as well. "Plovdiv faces a significant problem due to the absence of a municipal carrier. The service providers are entirely private. When the contracts for the relevant public order were signed, we required air conditioners in the buses, and at that time, the vehicles met the conditions," said Petkova.