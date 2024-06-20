Louisiana Mandates Ten Commandments in All Classrooms

Louisiana Mandates Ten Commandments in All Classrooms

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has signed a bill that mandates the posting of the Ten Commandments in every classroom within state schools, including universities. This move makes Louisiana the only state in the country with such a requirement. At the signing ceremony, Landry remarked, "If you want to respect the rule of law, you have to start with the original lawgiver, which was Moses."

Additional measures included in the bill allow for the hiring of priests in schools and prohibit teachers from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) promptly announced its intention to file a lawsuit to block the law, arguing that it violates the constitutional separation of church and state and contradicts a US Supreme Court ruling.

