Ukraine's Power Grid Hit by Overnight Russian Airstrikes

World » UKRAINE | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 09:15
Bulgaria: Ukraine's Power Grid Hit by Overnight Russian Airstrikes

Russia launched airstrikes on Ukraine's power grid overnight, causing damage in four regions: Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Kyiv. Authorities reported three injured workers at one of the affected facilities. In Odesa and the surrounding region, an air alert was declared, with city officials warning of a potential ballistic missile attack. However, there were no reports of destruction or casualties in Kyiv, as air defenses successfully intercepted all drones, according to the air force.

Volodymyr Kudrytsky, head of the Ukrainian energy company Ukrenergo, stated that the country's energy system will face significant challenges in the coming weeks. Power outages will persist, affecting daily life. Alexander Kharchenko, director of the Center for Energy Research, warned that Ukrainians could experience power shortages for at least two more winters. Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelensky reassured citizens that the authorities are working tirelessly to ensure electricity and heating throughout the winter.

In response, Ukraine conducted a series of drone strikes targeting oil storage facilities in Russia. These attacks resulted in fires at two oil warehouses, one in the North Caucasus region of Adygea and another in the Tambov region, approximately 500 kilometers south of Moscow. Tragically, a woman lost her life in the southern Krasnodar region, as confirmed by Governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

The repercussions of the recent strikes are still being assessed. The damage to Ukraine's civil energy infrastructure highlights the ongoing vulnerabilities and the persistent threat to the country's power grid. As both nations grapple with the consequences, the conflict's impact on civilian life and essential services continues to unfold.

Tags: power grid, Ukraine, Russia, strikes

