Bulgaria Braces for Extreme Heat with Water Restrictions and Safety Measures

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 09:10
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Braces for Extreme Heat with Water Restrictions and Safety Measures Photo: Stella Ivanova

A "yellow" code warning for dangerously hot weather has been issued across Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The entire country will experience sunny conditions, with slight cumulus clouds developing in the northern and mountainous regions after noon. A light to moderate northeast wind is expected.

In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail, with slight cumulus clouds appearing after noon. Winds will be moderate, with temporarily strong gusts along the ridges. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 28°, and at 2000 meters, about 20°.

In Sofia, maximum temperatures are forecasted to be around 34°. The Bulgarian Red Cross will distribute free bottled mineral water in the city today and tomorrow to help residents cope with the heat.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will also be sunny, with moderate northeast winds in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will range between 28° and 31°, slightly lower than in the inland regions.

To conserve water during the hot days, a ban on using potable water for watering and washing cars has been implemented in the regions of Kyustendil and Montana.

The maximum temperatures across Bulgaria will range from 34° to 39°, with cooler temperatures along the Black Sea.

The Bulgarian Academy of Science notes a rare astronomical event: this year, for the first time in over two centuries, there will be two longest days, as both June 21 and 22 will be of the same duration. Additionally, the astronomical summer and the summer solstice begin at 23:50.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heat, weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Consumption and GDP Per Capita Among Lowest in EU for 2023

|

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

|

Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures

|

Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!

|

Heat Wave Chaos: From Hajj Tragedy to Tropical Storms and Flooding

|

Hot Seat Alert: Plovdiv Passenger Records 48.2 Degrees in Bus!

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 17:41

Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures

In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 16:09

Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone

Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 13:02

Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!

Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 12:50

Heat Wave Chaos: From Hajj Tragedy to Tropical Storms and Flooding

A widespread heat wave has enveloped regions across the US, Europe, and parts of the Balkans

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 10:03

Hot Seat Alert: Plovdiv Passenger Records 48.2 Degrees in Bus!

A new wave of alerts has been issued regarding the dangerous heat levels in Plovdiv's public transport buses

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria