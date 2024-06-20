Bulgaria Braces for Extreme Heat with Water Restrictions and Safety Measures

A "yellow" code warning for dangerously hot weather has been issued across Bulgaria, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. The entire country will experience sunny conditions, with slight cumulus clouds developing in the northern and mountainous regions after noon. A light to moderate northeast wind is expected.

In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail, with slight cumulus clouds appearing after noon. Winds will be moderate, with temporarily strong gusts along the ridges. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 28°, and at 2000 meters, about 20°.

In Sofia, maximum temperatures are forecasted to be around 34°. The Bulgarian Red Cross will distribute free bottled mineral water in the city today and tomorrow to help residents cope with the heat.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will also be sunny, with moderate northeast winds in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures will range between 28° and 31°, slightly lower than in the inland regions.

To conserve water during the hot days, a ban on using potable water for watering and washing cars has been implemented in the regions of Kyustendil and Montana.

The maximum temperatures across Bulgaria will range from 34° to 39°, with cooler temperatures along the Black Sea.

The Bulgarian Academy of Science notes a rare astronomical event: this year, for the first time in over two centuries, there will be two longest days, as both June 21 and 22 will be of the same duration. Additionally, the astronomical summer and the summer solstice begin at 23:50.