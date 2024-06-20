The Stage of Sofia Pride 2024 Opens Its Doors to 6 Young Artists

Society | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 15:10
Bulgaria: The Stage of Sofia Pride 2024 Opens Its Doors to 6 Young Artists

The largest peaceful march for human rights in Bulgaria will take place on June 22

For the second year in a row, Sofia Pride opens its doors to 6 young artists who will have the opportunity to perform during the concert on Battenberg Square on June 22. They will claim their place on the Bulgarian music scene and sing in front of an audience of thousands.

On the stage of Sofia Pride 2024 will be the magnetic singer GABÓ, the fascinating trio VIVA, the alternative and always ready to break clichés Elittna, the charismatic artists Yasen and Robin, representing modern pop music in Bulgaria and the first opera singer in the history of Sofia Pride - Raya- Christina Vateva.

The young artists will open the star concert, which will start at 16:00. Some of the most popular artists on the Bulgarian music scene will take the stage on June 22. Among them are the pop folk idol Lidia, the singer of the year Dara Ekimova, the hit and authentic Mila Robert, the vocal Michaela Marinova, the pop legend Irina Florin, the hip-hop idol Venci Venc', the talented Vanya Shtereva, the rock group Overhook, the famous singer YVA and others.

The doors of Sofia Pride will open at 14:00, and the procession through the streets of Sofia will begin after the end of the concert.

This year, the focus of the event is the conversation about the topics and values ​​that unite us as Bulgarian citizens. One of these values ​​is love for the country, personal example and personal contribution. 8 successful professionals in their field stand with their faces and names on billboards in Sofia as part of the campaign. Their stories will be told digitally on Sofia Pride's Facebook and Instagram profiles in the coming days.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Sofia Pride, Artists, concert

Related Articles:

Taylor Swift Concert Causes an Earthquake

|

"Sofia Pride" Backed by 3 Bulgarian Parties in Call for Family Equality

|

Diplomatic Support: Embassies in Bulgaria Host Event for International Day Against LGBTQ+ Discrimination

|

Embracing Inclusion: Sofia Pride 2024 Returns to the Heart of Sofia

|

Don't Miss Out: JUDAS PRIEST Returns to Bulgaria on July 19th

|

Andrea Bocelli Celebrates 30 Years of his Career with Concert in Sofia

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 17:41

Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures

In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 16:09

Court Orders Halt to Controversial Traffic Changes in Sofia

The Supreme Administrative Court has ruled that the Metropolitan Municipality must terminate the new traffic organization around "Vitosha" Blvd.

Society | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 14:32

Hit Turkish Rapper Ezhel Will Perform in Sofia This Spring

The hit Turkish rapper with a concert in Stroeja on April 10, 2025

Society | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone

Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 13:02

Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!

Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 12:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria