The Stage of Sofia Pride 2024 Opens Its Doors to 6 Young Artists

The largest peaceful march for human rights in Bulgaria will take place on June 22

For the second year in a row, Sofia Pride opens its doors to 6 young artists who will have the opportunity to perform during the concert on Battenberg Square on June 22. They will claim their place on the Bulgarian music scene and sing in front of an audience of thousands.

On the stage of Sofia Pride 2024 will be the magnetic singer GABÓ, the fascinating trio VIVA, the alternative and always ready to break clichés Elittna, the charismatic artists Yasen and Robin, representing modern pop music in Bulgaria and the first opera singer in the history of Sofia Pride - Raya- Christina Vateva.

The young artists will open the star concert, which will start at 16:00. Some of the most popular artists on the Bulgarian music scene will take the stage on June 22. Among them are the pop folk idol Lidia, the singer of the year Dara Ekimova, the hit and authentic Mila Robert, the vocal Michaela Marinova, the pop legend Irina Florin, the hip-hop idol Venci Venc', the talented Vanya Shtereva, the rock group Overhook, the famous singer YVA and others.

The doors of Sofia Pride will open at 14:00, and the procession through the streets of Sofia will begin after the end of the concert.

This year, the focus of the event is the conversation about the topics and values ​​that unite us as Bulgarian citizens. One of these values ​​is love for the country, personal example and personal contribution. 8 successful professionals in their field stand with their faces and names on billboards in Sofia as part of the campaign. Their stories will be told digitally on Sofia Pride's Facebook and Instagram profiles in the coming days.