Wizz Air Celebrates First Direct Flight from Varna to London Gatwick

Tickets from Varna to London Gatwick are on sale at wizzair.com at prices of only BGN 58.99

Wizz Air, the fastest growing airline in Europe and the most sustainable in the world*, last night flew the first flight on its newest route: from Varna to London Gatwick Airport. Direct flights will operate three times a week, allowing passengers to enjoy the destination for both leisure and business travel. Tickets are now available on wizzair.com, as well as in the mobile application at prices of only BGN 58.99.

Wizz Air is the only airline that offers direct flights between Varna and London. With the addition of the new route to existing flights to London Luton, the number of WIZZ flights from the seaside town to the UK capital rises to 8 per week.

With the new direct flights to London Gatwick Airport, Wizz Air further strengthens its position as the preferred choice for travelers to and from Varna. This will also contribute to the development of tourism and the economy in Bulgaria, attracting more tourists and business visitors. With its rich history, picturesque beaches and lively atmosphere, Varna is an attractive destination for British tourists looking for new experiences. On the other hand, London is a city with an exciting history, cultural diversity and many attractions that attract millions of tourists every year. Whether you're visiting the city for the first time or you're a regular traveler, there's always something new and exciting to discover. The bustling metropolis is also a key financial and cultural center in Europe, which underlines the importance of the additional route to London Gatwick for the Varna business community.

Sasha Vislaus, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air, said: "We are very excited about the launch of another direct flight from Bulgaria to London. This new route significantly improves connectivity between Bulgaria and the UK, giving passengers more flexibility in planning In addition, this new route will help increase the number of business and leisure trips in the two cities. Wizz Air aims to ensure that passengers can choose from a wide range of convenient and affordable travel options, such as while maintaining the highest standards of safety and experience on board".

"It is great news that Wizz Air is resuming the connection to London Gatwick and we strongly hope that it will be extended beyond the end of the summer season," said Dr. Frank Quante, CEO of Fraport Twin Star Airport Management AD.

ROUTE: Varna - London Gatwick

DAYS: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

START FROM: June 18, 2024

PRICES FROM: BGN 58.99

*According to data from CAPA - Center for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022