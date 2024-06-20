Hit Turkish Rapper Ezhel Will Perform in Sofia This Spring

The hit Turkish rapper with a concert in Stroeja on April 10, 2025

The Turkish rapper Ezhel, who lives in Berlin, will release his new album in September 2024 and immediately embark on his first world tour, which also includes Bulgaria. With a concentration of hits and his truly wild live performances, Ezhel will perform his first concert in our country at club Stroeja on April 10, 2025. The limited tickets for his club gig are already on sale on the ticketstation.bg network and are priced, which start from BGN 44.

Ezhel is a leading figure in hip-hop, trap and reggae culture from Turkey, distinguished by a fresh sound and clever lyrics, with which he manages to unite the counterculture and urban life of Anatolia and Berlin. His influence crosses many borders and continents and creates a unique international music culture that is recognized even by people who do not speak Turkish.

In May 2017, Ezhel released his debut album Müptezhel, which experimentally mixes trap, hip-hop and reggae sounds, his music manages to cross genres and he quickly became a crowd favorite, including those who didn't is super familiar with rap music. He continued to release hit singles in 2018 and 2019. In November 2019, Ezhel released a joint album with German-Turkish rapper Ufo361 titled "Lights Out" and in 2020, he and Murda released their joint album "Made in Turkey'.

Ezhel's concert is part of his tour to promote his new album, due out this September. In six years, Ezhel has released seventeen songs that reached #1 and has more than twenty songs in the top 10 of the Turkish and German charts. Tickets for the club gig of the Turkish star are already on sale on the tickestation.bg network and prices start from BGN 44. The Facebook event is here.