First Train With New Passenger Railroad Cars Leaves this Saturday from Sofia to Burgas

The composition will cover the distance in less than six hours

"Bulgarian State Railways" (BDZ) will ensure the movement of a new train from Sofia to Burgas and from Burgas to Sofia during the summer season, which will travel with a composition of completely newly delivered passenger railroad cars. The first train will depart on June 22 (Saturday) and will run every day until the end of the summer season. The composition will be made up of four air-conditioned saloon-type carriages and one carriage for the carriage of persons with reduced mobility, which will travel permanently as part of the train composition.

The new train will cover the distance between the capital and the seaside town in 5 hours and 55 minutes, effectively being the fastest moving train on this route according to the current capacity of the route.

The high-speed train No. 3683 from Sofia to Burgas will depart from Sofia Central Station at 06:15 and arrive in Burgas at 12:10. In the opposite direction, the high-speed train No. 3684 from Burgas to Sofia will depart from Burgas Station at 4:00 p.m. and will arrive in Sofia at 9:55 p.m. The train will travel along the Sub-Balkan railway line and will stop at seven stations along its route (Poduyane Patnicheska, Kazichene, Karlovo, Kazanlak, Sliven, Zimnitsa and Karnobat).

Tickets for train travel can be purchased at ticket offices at stations, at specialized railway offices and through the online ticketing system, which is available at https://bileti.bdz.bg/.

When purchasing return tickets, travelers can enjoy a 20% discount off the regular ticket price.

BDZ customers can get information about the train schedule from the electronic guide on the company's official website (www.bdz.bg), from the employees of the ticket offices and the "Information" counters, as well as from the national information telephone number +359 2/931 11 11.