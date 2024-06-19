Bulgaria Struggles with Recovery Plan Implementation, EU Warns

World » EU | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 16:59
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Struggles with Recovery Plan Implementation, EU Warns

Bulgaria is significantly delayed in implementing its Recovery and Sustainability Plan, according to the 2024 report from the European Commission. The plan, valued at 5.689 billion euros in grants, has so far seen only one payment of 1.37 billion euros, which is 24% of the total amount. Bulgaria still has 4.3 billion euros pending, contingent upon the completion of 299 remaining stages and goals out of 321. The deadline for the plan's implementation is August 2026.

Since May 15, the European Commission has been collaborating with Bulgarian authorities to meet the requirements for the second payment. Brussels expects improvements in administrative capacity, public procurement quality, and the independence and functioning of regulators. Enhancing the business environment is crucial, as 53% of investors lack confidence in the legal and judicial protection of their investments.

The report highlights Bulgaria's challenges in decarbonizing its economy and energy production. Delayed electricity market liberalization, a key reform under the Recovery Plan, is impeding the transition to clean energy. Heating systems are often in poor condition, relying mainly on natural gas or coal. While there was a notable increase in solar PV deployment in 2023, wind energy use has stagnated over the past decade, and the country lacks sufficient energy storage capacity.

Energy poverty remains a significant issue in Bulgaria, with 22.5% of the population unable to adequately heat their homes in 2022, the highest rate in the EU compared to the average of 9.3%. Greenhouse gas emissions from road transport are also a serious problem, having increased by 29% in 2022 compared to 2005 levels. Despite high passenger car usage, the share of battery electric vehicles is low, and there is inadequate infrastructure for charging electric vehicles, hindering the adoption of electric mobility.

The report also notes a deterioration in Bulgarian education over the past year, with the country showing poorer results in international assessments. A significant proportion of 15-year-olds lack minimum proficiency in mathematics (53.5%), reading (52.9%), and science (48%). Digital skills in Bulgaria are much lower than the EU average (35.5% vs. 55.5%), and adult participation in further education or retraining courses remains low, despite being a focus of transition plans for coal regions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: recovery, plan, Bulgaria, EU

Related Articles:

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

|

Bulgaria Braces for Extreme Heat with Water Restrictions and Safety Measures

|

Bulgarian Businesses Brace for Eurozone Entry Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

|

Shocking Stats: Bulgaria's Fresh Produce Imports Dwarf Exports

|

Yellow Heat Warning Issued as Temperatures Soar in Bulgaria

|

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria: Can They Drop Below 1 Lev?

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

EU Expands AI Capabilities with New AI Factories on Supercomputers

European countries have approved a significant expansion of the European High Performance Computing (EuroHPC) Joint Undertaking

World » EU | June 17, 2024, Monday // 17:39

Hungary Fined 200 Million Euros by EU for Asylum Law Violations

The European Court of Justice has fined Hungary 200 million euros for severe violations of European asylum law

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 12:23

EU Aims to End Schengen Land Borders for Bulgaria and Romania

Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, expressed optimism about the potential removal of internal land borders in Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 11:33

EU Foreign Ministers Propose Limits on Russian Diplomats' Movement

Eight foreign ministers have jointly proposed a significant measure aimed at curtailing the activities of Russian diplomats within the European Union

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 10:42

Fight in the Italian Parliament

As preparations are underway for the G-7 meeting in the Puglia region, a fight erupted in Rome during a session of the lower house of the Italian Parliament

World » EU | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 08:24

Netherlands' Potential Foreign Minister Opposed to Bulgaria's Schengen Entry by Land

The potential new foreign minister of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, who was previously against Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen Zone by land, is likely to assume office

World » EU | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria