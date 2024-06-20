Celebrating 144 Years of the Bulgarian Lev: A Journey Through Monetary History

Air Raid Alerts Disrupt Bulgarian Media Meeting in Odesa
In the Odesa region, there have been renewed air raid alerts due to four instances of drone and missile warnings within the past day
Bulgaria celebrates 144 years since the creation of the Bulgarian lev. June and July are significant months in the country's monetary and financial history, marking the inception of several key institutions still influential today.
On June 4, 1880, the Bulgarian lev was established with the publication of the "Law on the right to mint coins in the Principality of Bulgaria." Shortly before, on June 6, 1879, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) conducted its first banking operation, managing a state transfer of 8,687,043 francs. Two million francs were used to raise the BNB's basic capital, with the remainder deposited.
In a more recent milestone, on July 1, 1997, Bulgaria introduced a currency board, stabilizing the country's finances and overcoming hyperinflation. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance, which manages the state treasury and budget, was founded on July 5, 1879.
The history of Bulgarian money and finance is marked by complexities and significant challenges. Understanding this history can provide valuable lessons for savers and investors. Before the First Balkan War, Bulgaria operated under the classical gold standard. The monetary circulation included about BGN 164 million, comprising gold, silver, copper, and nickel coins, as well as banknotes. The gold lev was the cornerstone of the monetary system, and citizens could exchange banknotes for gold at the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB).
This system remained in place until Bulgaria's involvement in the First World War. The financial burden of consecutive wars led the state to print new banknotes, resulting in severe inflation. The value of paper money depreciated against the gold lev by up to 16 times. From the end of 1918, the exchange of banknotes for gold or silver was suspended indefinitely, and by 1920, the gold coverage of banknotes had dwindled to just 1.56%.
Max Baklayan, CEO of Tavex, offers an insightful definition of money, stating, "Gold is money, and what we keep in our pocket and call 'money' is actually currency. The difference between money and currency is that money has value in itself, and currency does not."
Gold remains a reliable safeguard against the depreciation of paper money. The global abandonment of the gold standard stemmed from the allure of inflation, a temptation that no government is immune to.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In 2023, Bulgarian households remained among the lowest in the EU for consumption of goods and services
Bulgarian businesses are gearing up for the transition to the Eurozone
In the first quarter of 2024, labor costs per hour worked in the European Union have shown significant increases
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that Bulgaria's economy has shown resilience amid recent shocks, achieving a soft landing with growth expected to slow to 1.8% this year.
Petar Ganev, an economist from the Institute of Market Economy, discussed Bulgaria's readiness for joining the Eurozone
The World Bank has revised its economic forecast for Bulgaria downward for the third consecutive time, according to its latest summer report
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU