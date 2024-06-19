Stars from "The Witcher" and "One Piece" Arrive for the Bulgarian Comic Con

Anna Shaffer and Vincent Regan will be among the festival's special guests along with Baldur's Gate 3's Josh Wichard and MrBeast's YouTube strategist Mario Joos

Preparations for the biggest cosplay, manga, anime, gaming, graffiti, comics and cinema event are in full swing, and the star-studded line-up of guests we'll see live on July 6 and 7 at the Inter Expo Center just keeps growing. It is with great pleasure that the organizers welcome Anna Shaffer, known as Romilda Vane from the Harry Potter films and as Triss Merigold from the series "The Witcher". The magic of Anna's presence will also be enhanced by the charismatic Vincent Regan from the Netflix superhit "One Piece", "300", "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and many others. Joining the Aniventure Comic Con team will be Josh Wichard, an actor, voice actor and motion capture artist best known for his role in Game of the Year Baldur's Gate 3 as the voice of Tav 1. During the event, we'll also meet with Mario Joos, the strategist behind the development of some of YouTube's most successful channels, such as the giant 'MrBeast' and the fastest-growing profile on the platform with over 15.5 million subscribers - 'Stokes Twins'.

The magical Anna Shaffer will be among the actors that visitors to Aniventure Comic Con 2024 will be able to meet live. Anna gained widespread popularity for her role in the Harry Potter film series and for her portrayal of the confident Temerian witch who starred alongside Henry Cavill in a series of misadventures in the popular Netflix fantasy series The Witcher. In addition to these iconic magical roles, Anna also charmed us with her participation in the Dr Who spinoff Class, as well as the famous British series Hollyoaks. The charming Gryffindor witch will be with us on July 6th in the special Meet & Greet area of ​​the festival.

In the same area on both days of the festival, you will also find actor Vincent Regan, who brought to life the iconic character of Vice Admiral Garp from the Netflix film adaptation of One Piece. In addition to the role of the hardened sea wolf, Vincent is also well known as Atlan from "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom", as well as the historical epics "Troy", "300" and "Clash of the Titans". We have also seen him in the role of Duke Hammond in Snow White and the Huntsman. In addition to time for photos and autographs, the actor will have his own panel on the main stage of the festival, where he will tell interesting stories related to his countless roles in film and television.

The Aniventure Comic Con experience will also meet us with one of the biggest names in the gaming industry – Josh Wichard. Known for his role in the game of the year "Baldur's Gate 3" as the voice of Tav 1, in addition to voice acting, he also performs some of the motion capture and directed several of the scenes in it. Josh has over 25 appearances in various games including "Final Fantasy 16", "Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden" and "Wuthering Waves". Last but not least, he worked as a motion capture artist for the series "The Last of Us" and the films "Barbie" and "Aquaman 2". His talents also extend to cinema, where he starred in Dessy Tenekedjieva's The Wheels of Heaven.

For gaming fans, the event has prepared another challenge - "Score goals with Wicky" will await everyone who wants to test their strength at EA FC 24! The competition will be held on July 6 and 7 without prior registration, and each participant will be entitled to 1 attempt. Details can be found on the official website of Aniventure Comic Con.

And to complement the diverse list of guests at the biggest pop culture event in our country, the organizers have also invited Mario Joos, who is behind the development of some of the most successful YouTube channels such as the giant "MrBeast", "StokeTwins" and "Brave Wilderness", "Jose Zuniga" and many more. To find out what the YouTube guru has to say, don't miss Annieventure Comic Con!

