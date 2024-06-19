Leader of 'Greatness' Escorted Out of Bulgarian Parliament for Missing Oath

Live Feed: Day Two of the First Session of Bulgaria's Parliament to Elect a Speaker (UPDATED)
Today marks the second day of the inaugural session of the 50th National Assembly, after failing to elect a chairman yesterday
Nikolay Markov, leader of the right-wing "Greatness" (Velichie) party was escorted out of the plenary hall by the quaestors after arriving about 20 minutes late and missing the oath-taking ceremony for the opening of the 50th National Assembly. OFFNews reported that Markov attributed his tardiness to family problems.
The National Assembly administration clarified that Markov would take his oath at the next session and was escorted out because he was not yet officially an MP. Earlier in the day, Markov did not enter the building with his party representatives, led by Victoria Vasileva.
Victoria Vasileva, a former close associate of Slavi Trifonov and a former MP from "There Is Such a People" (TISP), led the "Greatness" representatives and made the opening statement on their behalf. She was accompanied by Iliana Marinova, a former TISP coordinator and candidate.
Yesterday, GERB announced that its leader Boyko Borissov received a letter from Markov requesting a personal meeting instead of the planned two-day consultations in parliament with a GERB negotiation team. Although Denitsa Sacheva indicated that such a meeting would not take place, Markov still expects it.
Today, Boyko Borissov confirmed on the sidelines of the National Assembly that only the GERB negotiating team would communicate with "Greatness."
Raya Nazaryan has assumed the role of Speaker of the 50th National Assembly
In their first statement to the media following the swearing-in of the new parliament, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) reiterated their refusal to join a future governing
Raya Nazaryan, nominated by GERB, failed to secure enough votes in two rounds of voting to become the Speaker of Bulgaria's 50th Parliament
The 50th National Assembly convened for its inaugural session
Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, announced that forming a government is currently not feasible
