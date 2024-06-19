WCC-DB's Asen Vassilev Described GERB's Actions as "Slightly Schizophrenic"

Politics | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 13:02
In their first statement to the media following the swearing-in of the new parliament, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) reiterated their refusal to join a future governing majority despite urgent requests from GERB and DPS. The coalition emphasized their commitment to being a clear pro-European opposition focused on exposing corruption and irregularities.

DSB leader Atanas Atanasov stressed the coalition's unity and dismissed recent media speculation about his party potentially collaborating independently with GERB.

WCC-DB also rejected GERB leader Boyko Borissov's ultimatum to join the government formation process or face new early elections. Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," reminded Borissov that toppling a government is easier than forming one. Bozhidar Bojanov from "Democratic Bulgaria" noted that GERB was responsible for the current political crisis by overthrowing the "Denkov" cabinet three months ago.

Asen Vassilev described GERB's approach as "slightly schizophrenic," criticizing them for disparaging WCC-DB for a month only to now seek their partnership. He accused GERB of creating chaos and being unable to resolve it.

The coalition outlined four legislative priorities they intend to submit to the new National Assembly, regardless of whether a cabinet is formed:

  1. The Law on the Judiciary - prepared by the "Denkov" cabinet and agreed with the European Commission, linked to the European Recovery and Resilience Plan.
  2. The Insolvency of Individuals Act (Personal Bankruptcy Act) - due in Parliament since October 2023, also connected to the Recovery and Resilience Plan.
  3. The Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers on Corruption - aiming to amend the current text passed by GERB, DPS, and other parties, which offers no protection for whistleblowers before 2021.
  4. The Rules for the Election of the New Anti-Corruption Commission - based on texts submitted to the European Commission.

