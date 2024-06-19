WCC-DB's Asen Vassilev Described GERB's Actions as "Slightly Schizophrenic"

Bulgaria Finally Elects Raya Nazaryan as Speaker After Parliamentary Drama
Raya Nazaryan has assumed the role of Speaker of the 50th National Assembly
In their first statement to the media following the swearing-in of the new parliament, "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) reiterated their refusal to join a future governing majority despite urgent requests from GERB and DPS. The coalition emphasized their commitment to being a clear pro-European opposition focused on exposing corruption and irregularities.
DSB leader Atanas Atanasov stressed the coalition's unity and dismissed recent media speculation about his party potentially collaborating independently with GERB.
WCC-DB also rejected GERB leader Boyko Borissov's ultimatum to join the government formation process or face new early elections. Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," reminded Borissov that toppling a government is easier than forming one. Bozhidar Bojanov from "Democratic Bulgaria" noted that GERB was responsible for the current political crisis by overthrowing the "Denkov" cabinet three months ago.
Asen Vassilev described GERB's approach as "slightly schizophrenic," criticizing them for disparaging WCC-DB for a month only to now seek their partnership. He accused GERB of creating chaos and being unable to resolve it.
The coalition outlined four legislative priorities they intend to submit to the new National Assembly, regardless of whether a cabinet is formed:
Today marks the second day of the inaugural session of the 50th National Assembly, after failing to elect a chairman yesterday
Nikolay Markov, leader of the right-wing "Greatness" (Velichie) party was escorted out of the plenary hall by the quaestors after arriving about 20 minutes late and missing the oath-taking ceremony for the opening of the 50th National Assembly
Raya Nazaryan, nominated by GERB, failed to secure enough votes in two rounds of voting to become the Speaker of Bulgaria's 50th Parliament
The 50th National Assembly convened for its inaugural session
Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, announced that forming a government is currently not feasible
