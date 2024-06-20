Thailand Seeks Entry into BRICS
Thailand has expressed its ambition to join the BRICS group, aiming for membership to be confirmed at the upcoming meeting in Russia this October
In Pyongyang, Russian and North Korean leaders have signed a broad strategic partnership agreement, as reported by TASS. Yuri Ushakov, an adviser to Vladimir Putin, clarified that the agreement covers various aspects including security issues. He mentioned that this new agreement will replace earlier treaties such as the Treaty of Friendship and Mutual Assistance from 1961, the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighbourliness from 2000, and the Moscow and Pyongyang Declarations of 2000-2001.
Talks between Putin and Kim Jong-un have begun in Pyongyang at the Kumsusan residence— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 19, 2024
Putin was greeted in the center of the North Korean capital by his huge portrait, a military parade and people with flowers and flags.
For his part, Kim Jong-un expressed support for Russia's… pic.twitter.com/q3kNfOElkn
Amidst international concerns over Russia's aggression towards Ukraine and its reported ammunition shortages, Moscow has been observed violating several UN sanctions against North Korea, which were originally sanctioned by Russia itself. President Putin justified these actions by framing them as a response to what he termed decades of "hegemonic imperialist policy" by the US and its allies. Furthermore, Putin pledged support to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in his adversarial stance against the US.
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Vietnam for its diplomatic approach to Ukraine during his visit to Hanoi
North Korea and Russia have agreed to provide immediate military aid to each other in the event of armed aggression
The Kremlin has criticized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent comments on the alliance's nuclear arsenal
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed openness to negotiations with Ukraine but insists on guarantees for their legitimacy
Russia is attempting to divide the Moldovan people by manipulating various ethnic regions, including those with Bulgarian populations.
Russian military exercises in the Caribbean Sea, near Florida, have sparked attention as a display of strength amid heightened tensions over Western support for Ukraine.
