Putin and Kim Jong Un Sign Landmark Strategic Pact in Pyongyang

World » RUSSIA | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 11:19
Bulgaria: Putin and Kim Jong Un Sign Landmark Strategic Pact in Pyongyang

In Pyongyang, Russian and North Korean leaders have signed a broad strategic partnership agreement, as reported by TASS. Yuri Ushakov, an adviser to Vladimir Putin, clarified that the agreement covers various aspects including security issues. He mentioned that this new agreement will replace earlier treaties such as the Treaty of Friendship and Mutual Assistance from 1961, the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighbourliness from 2000, and the Moscow and Pyongyang Declarations of 2000-2001.

Amidst international concerns over Russia's aggression towards Ukraine and its reported ammunition shortages, Moscow has been observed violating several UN sanctions against North Korea, which were originally sanctioned by Russia itself. President Putin justified these actions by framing them as a response to what he termed decades of "hegemonic imperialist policy" by the US and its allies. Furthermore, Putin pledged support to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in his adversarial stance against the US.

