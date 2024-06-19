UK Inflation Drops to 2%

World | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 10:45
Bulgaria: UK Inflation Drops to 2% @Pixabay

In May, British annual inflation eased to 2.0% from 2.3% in April, marking a return to the Bank of England's target level for the first time since July 2021. This data, released by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS), aligns with expectations from the market, reflecting a diminishing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

On a monthly basis, inflation rose for the second consecutive month by 0.3 percent in May. This moderation in inflation is likely to be positively received by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Bank of England, although its impact on the upcoming general election next month or on imminent interest rate decisions is expected to be minimal, according to Reuters.

The slowdown in May's inflation was driven by reduced expenditure in sectors like restaurants, hotels (up 5.8% from 6% in April), leisure, culture (up 3.9% from 4.4%), and food prices (up 1.7% from 2.9%). Conversely, spending on housing and utilities decreased by 4.8% year-on-year, following a 4.9% decline in April, alongside lower prices for furniture, household appliances, and maintenance (down 1.9% after a 1% drop the previous month). Transport prices saw a slight acceleration, rising 0.5% in May compared to a 0.1% increase in April, while communications costs edged up to 4.1% from 4.0%.

May's figures also indicated a slight easing in service price inflation to 5.7% from 5.9% in April, slightly below market expectations for a larger decline to 5.5%. These indicators are closely watched by the Bank of England for insights into medium-term inflationary risks.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, fell to 3.6% in May from 3.9% in April, marking its lowest level since October 2021. However, it remains above the Bank of England's 2% inflation target.

Despite the favorable inflation data for May, analysts do not anticipate a shift in the Bank of England's stance at its upcoming meeting, where the central bank is expected to maintain its key interest rate at 5.25%. Financial markets still suggest that the first rate cut in the UK could occur in September or October, based on current economic trends and inflation forecasts.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: inflation, british, May

Related Articles:

IMF Warns: Bulgaria’s Inflation Remains High, Reforms Needed!

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that Bulgaria's economy has shown resilience amid recent shocks, achieving a soft landing with growth expected to slow to 1.8% this year.

Business » Finance | June 17, 2024, Monday // 17:33

May Sees Continued Deflation in Bulgaria

The National Statistical Institute (NSI) reported deflation for the second consecutive month

Business » Finance | June 14, 2024, Friday // 16:06

Bulgaria's Economic Shift: Salaries Surpassing Inflation

Georgi Angelov, senior economist at "Open Society", shared insights on Bulgaria's battle against the demographic crisis

Business » Finance | June 14, 2024, Friday // 08:00

G-7 Summit in Italy: UK Announces Major Aid Package for Ukraine

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is set to announce bilateral assistance of 309.69 million USD to Ukraine during the G-7 meeting in Italy

World » Ukraine | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 09:23

Tory Wipeout? YouGov Predicts Massive Labor Win in British Elections

The latest YouGov poll indicates that Britain’s Labor Party is poised for a historic victory in the general election on July 4

World | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 06:32

'The Times' on the Welfare Fraud Scheme in Sliven: Bulgarians Exploited the Computer that Said 'Yes'

In a comprehensive piece titled "Bulgarians exploited the computer that said "yes," the Times newspaper

Politics | June 3, 2024, Monday // 13:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Mark Rutte Secures NATO Secretary General Role

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has decided to withdraw his candidacy for the position of NATO Secretary General

World | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 16:03

Romania Commits to Ukraine's Defense with Patriot System Donation

Romania has announced its decision to send an air defense system to Ukraine amid escalating security concerns in the region

World » Ukraine | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Biden Diverts Patriot Missiles: Ukraine Gets Top Priority

The Biden administration is planning to suspend all current orders for Patriot air defense systems and missiles

World » Ukraine | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 14:27

Thailand Seeks Entry into BRICS

Thailand has expressed its ambition to join the BRICS group, aiming for membership to be confirmed at the upcoming meeting in Russia this October

World | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 13:10

Putin Applauds Vietnam's Diplomatic Stance on Ukraine Amid Controversial Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised Vietnam for its diplomatic approach to Ukraine during his visit to Hanoi

World » Russia | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 13:00

Air Raid Alerts Disrupt Bulgarian Media Meeting in Odesa

In the Odesa region, there have been renewed air raid alerts due to four instances of drone and missile warnings within the past day

World » Ukraine | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 12:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria