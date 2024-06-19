Israel Approves Offensive Against Hezbollah in Lebanon

Amid escalating cross-border clashes with Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon, Israel has approved plans for a military offensive, according to a statement from the Israeli Security Forces (IDF) quoted by AFP.

Following a "situation assessment" meeting, the IDF confirmed the approval of operational plans for an offensive in Lebanon. Major General Ori Gordin, commander of the Northern Military Region, and Major General Oded Basyuk, head of Operations at the IDF General Staff, were present at the meeting.

The announcement triggered an immediate response from the United States, with the Pentagon emphasizing a reluctance towards further escalating regional conflict in the Middle East.

"We do not want to speculate or make assumptions about future events. It is clear that no one desires a broader regional war," stated US military spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, as reported by Reuters.

Tensions along the Israeli-Lebanese border have been mounting in recent weeks, with near-daily exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, a group backed by Iran.

The situation intensified after more than 200 rockets were launched from Lebanon following the assassination of a Hezbollah commander.

"Hezbollah's escalating aggression is pushing us toward the brink of escalation – one with potentially devastating consequences for Lebanon and the entire region... Israel has a responsibility to protect its citizens, and we will fulfill that responsibility," stated Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, the IDF's chief spokesman, in a video message shared on social media platform "X".