Biden's Bold Move: Easing Green Cards for Migrants

World | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 10:00
President Joe Biden has introduced a significant new immigration measure that could legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the United States. The announcement was made at a White House event, where Biden detailed the policy allowing stateless individuals who have been in the country for at least ten years and are married to a US citizen to apply for permanent residency, or a "green card," without having to leave the country. This measure is set to take effect this summer but will not benefit those who have recently entered the country.

Biden emphasized that the policy will support people who pay taxes and contribute to the country, along with their family members. During the event, he remarked that the Statue of Liberty is not merely a historical artifact but a symbol of America's identity. He argued that the nation can uphold its tradition of welcoming immigrants while also securing its borders, dismissing the notion that these goals are mutually exclusive.

The new policy, announced during a campaign year, is expected to impact around half a million migrants, primarily from families of Latin American origin, according to some media reports. However, the measure has faced criticism from Republicans, including former President Donald Trump. At a campaign rally in Wisconsin, Trump declared that he would immediately repeal the new immigration policy if elected in November.

