Yellow Heat Warning Issued as Temperatures Soar in Bulgaria

Today, Bulgaria will experience sunny and hot weather, with a yellow heat code issued for some areas in Northern, Central, Southwestern, and Southern Bulgaria, where temperatures will reach between 35 and 38 degrees.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 33 to 38 degrees across the country. Sofia will see a high of around 33 degrees, Plovdiv will reach 36 degrees, and Varna will have a cooler maximum of 28 degrees.

The Black Sea coast will also be sunny with light winds, with maximum temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees. The sea water temperature will be around 23-24 degrees, slightly lower north of Cape Kaliakra.

June 19 is expected to be sunny and ideal for mountain tourism. The wind will be weak, with maximum temperatures around 26 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and 19 degrees at 2,000 meters.

For the rest of the week and into early next week, the weather will remain mostly sunny, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoons. The chance of precipitation is low, but isolated short-term rains with thunder are possible, mainly in the mountains. The temperatures will stay hot, ranging between 33 and 38 degrees, with cooler values along the Black Sea.

According to the space weather forecast, the probability of geomagnetic storms remains low, although weak disturbances in the Earth's magnetic field are possible until the end of the week.