Yellow Heat Warning Issued as Temperatures Soar in Bulgaria

Lifeguard Shortage Deepens in Bulgaria Despite High Pay and New Safety Measures
Despite relatively high pay, Bulgaria faces a deepening shortage of lifeguards for the season
Today, Bulgaria will experience sunny and hot weather, with a yellow heat code issued for some areas in Northern, Central, Southwestern, and Southern Bulgaria, where temperatures will reach between 35 and 38 degrees.
Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 33 to 38 degrees across the country. Sofia will see a high of around 33 degrees, Plovdiv will reach 36 degrees, and Varna will have a cooler maximum of 28 degrees.
The Black Sea coast will also be sunny with light winds, with maximum temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees. The sea water temperature will be around 23-24 degrees, slightly lower north of Cape Kaliakra.
June 19 is expected to be sunny and ideal for mountain tourism. The wind will be weak, with maximum temperatures around 26 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and 19 degrees at 2,000 meters.
For the rest of the week and into early next week, the weather will remain mostly sunny, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoons. The chance of precipitation is low, but isolated short-term rains with thunder are possible, mainly in the mountains. The temperatures will stay hot, ranging between 33 and 38 degrees, with cooler values along the Black Sea.
According to the space weather forecast, the probability of geomagnetic storms remains low, although weak disturbances in the Earth's magnetic field are possible until the end of the week.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius
In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat
Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice
Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens
A widespread heat wave has enveloped regions across the US, Europe, and parts of the Balkans
A new wave of alerts has been issued regarding the dangerous heat levels in Plovdiv's public transport buses
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU