Yellow Heat Warning Issued as Temperatures Soar in Bulgaria

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 19, 2024, Wednesday // 09:25
Bulgaria: Yellow Heat Warning Issued as Temperatures Soar in Bulgaria @Pexels

Today, Bulgaria will experience sunny and hot weather, with a yellow heat code issued for some areas in Northern, Central, Southwestern, and Southern Bulgaria, where temperatures will reach between 35 and 38 degrees.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 33 to 38 degrees across the country. Sofia will see a high of around 33 degrees, Plovdiv will reach 36 degrees, and Varna will have a cooler maximum of 28 degrees.

The Black Sea coast will also be sunny with light winds, with maximum temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees. The sea water temperature will be around 23-24 degrees, slightly lower north of Cape Kaliakra.

June 19 is expected to be sunny and ideal for mountain tourism. The wind will be weak, with maximum temperatures around 26 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and 19 degrees at 2,000 meters.

For the rest of the week and into early next week, the weather will remain mostly sunny, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoons. The chance of precipitation is low, but isolated short-term rains with thunder are possible, mainly in the mountains. The temperatures will stay hot, ranging between 33 and 38 degrees, with cooler values along the Black Sea.

According to the space weather forecast, the probability of geomagnetic storms remains low, although weak disturbances in the Earth's magnetic field are possible until the end of the week.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: heat, weather, temperatures, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Lifeguard Shortage Deepens in Bulgaria Despite High Pay and New Safety Measures

Despite relatively high pay, Bulgaria faces a deepening shortage of lifeguards for the season

Business » Tourism | June 23, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Top Travel Fears for Bulgarians: This Common Problem Tops the List

Bad weather and natural disasters ruining vacations are the primary concern for 39% of Bulgarians,

Business » Tourism | June 22, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Women's Representation in Bulgarian Parliament Rises to 27%, Still Below Recommended Levels

Only 27% of the members in the 50th Bulgarian Parliament are women, but this marks an increase in their numbers

Politics | June 21, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Consumption and GDP Per Capita Among Lowest in EU for 2023

In 2023, Bulgarian households remained among the lowest in the EU for consumption of goods and services

Business » Finance | June 21, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 17:41

Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures

In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 16:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Hot Weekend Ahead: Bulgaria Braces for Highs of 40°C

Astronomical summer has commenced in Bulgaria amidst abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures, reaching as high as 40 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 17:41

Heatstroke Concerns Rise in Sofia Amidst Scorching Temperatures

In recent hours, Sofia's Metropolitan Emergency Service has responded to over 10 cases of individuals feeling unwell due to the heat

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 16:09

Summer Solstice: Earliest in 228 Years Marks Astronomical Milestone

Today marks the commencement of astronomical summer in the Northern Hemisphere with the summer solstice

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 13:02

Beat the Heat: Free Mineral Water Giveaway Hits Sofia's Streets!

Today, due to high summer temperatures, the Metropolitan Municipality of Sofia will distribute free mineral water to citizens

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 12:50

Heat Wave Chaos: From Hajj Tragedy to Tropical Storms and Flooding

A widespread heat wave has enveloped regions across the US, Europe, and parts of the Balkans

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 10:03

Hot Seat Alert: Plovdiv Passenger Records 48.2 Degrees in Bus!

A new wave of alerts has been issued regarding the dangerous heat levels in Plovdiv's public transport buses

Society » Environment | June 20, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria