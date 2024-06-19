Bulgarian Parliament Faces Uncertainty as GERB Proposes Raya Nazaryan for Speaker

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, announced that forming a government is currently not feasible. Raya Nazaryan is being proposed for the Speaker of the Parliament, and today's vote on her candidacy will determine the continuation of negotiations with other parties. Borissov emphasized that the vote will reveal whether a government can be formed in this parliament.

Borissov expressed frustration over what he described as populist demands from other parties, who he claimed wanted a government without bearing responsibility themselves. He also criticized "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) for not reciprocating support and made a pointed remark about not allowing their billboards to become a reality.

Denitsa Sacheva from GERB, part of the negotiation team, noted that while GERB aims to form a government of shared responsibility, neither DPS nor TISP have clearly committed to supporting a cabinet. She mentioned that while there is alignment on certain policies, definitive answers for parliamentary support are still lacking.

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of WCC-DB, stated that they will not support Raya Nazaryan's nomination for Speaker, asserting that she is not suitable for the role. Petkov reiterated WCC-DB's position in opposition, emphasizing their commitment to pro-European and anti-corruption policies. He also dismissed comments about the coalition's stability as personal opinions.

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) also declared they would not support Nazaryan's candidacy. They underscored that it is GERB's responsibility to secure a majority for both the Speaker and the government. BSP will propose Dragomir Stoynev as deputy speaker, with Borislav Gutsanov elected as chairman of the socialist parliamentary group.

Borissov highlighted the critical state of the country and the need for responsible governance over narrow party interests. He refuted claims that agreements were prearranged and stressed that negotiations are conducted by the designated team.