Sofia's Vitosha Boulevard Among Europe's Priciest Shopping Streets
Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia ranks 51st among Europe's most expensive shopping streets, according to a study by an international consulting firm. Rents on this main shopping street have increased by 4% year-on-year, reaching an average of 54 euros per square meter. Interest in Vitosha Boulevard primarily comes from restaurants and bars, a trend observed for several years.
Fashion brands and other retailers are now focusing more on malls and retail parks, as noted by the consulting firm.
New York's Fifth Avenue remains the world's most expensive shopping street, with rents of 1,700 euros per square meter, showing a 14% growth compared to pre-pandemic levels. In the past year, two of the world's most expensive shopping streets have swapped positions: Milan's Via Monte Napoleone has climbed to second place, while Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong has dropped to third.
In contrast, Macedonia Street in Skopje is the most affordable in Europe, with rents at 28 euros per square meter.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Top Travel Fears for Bulgarians: This Common Problem Tops the List
Bad weather and natural disasters ruining vacations are the primary concern for 39% of Bulgarians,
"Bulgaria Air" with Direct Flights from Varna to Prague and Frankfurt
At the beginning of the summer, the Bulgarian national carrier once again pleasantly surprised all travelers with the opening of two new direct lines
New Low-Cost Airline Flies to Sofia!
Lufthansa City Airlines, a new low-cost airline, will make its first flight on June 26, focusing on connecting flights for its parent company from hubs in Frankfurt and Munich
Wizz Air Celebrates First Direct Flight from Varna to London Gatwick
Tickets from Varna to London Gatwick are on sale at wizzair.com at prices of only BGN 58.99
Varna Ranks Among Top 10 Affordable Beach Destinations Worldwide
Many aspire to wake up to the soothing sound of ocean waves, yet rising inflation and real estate prices often make coastal living financially prohibitive.
Experience the Ultimate Lifestyle Retreat for Adults-Only: Domes Noruz Kassandra in Halkidiki, Greece
Nestled in the scenic Kassandra Peninsula of Halkidiki, Greece, lies a luxurious retreat that epitomizes the essence of cosmopolitan indulgence