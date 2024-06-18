Greatness Snubs GERB: Refuses Negotiations without Boyko Borissov

Earlier today, following an hour-long meeting with "There Is Such a People" (TISP), GERB's negotiation team described the discussions as constructive. Denitsa Sacheva reported that both parties focused on specific policy areas such as energy, education, and judicial reform.

"We are open to further discussions specifically on policy matters," she emphasized. Sacheva clarified that there were no talks during the meeting regarding the composition or structure of the cabinet. She dispelled rumors about an already agreed-upon cabinet involving GERB, DPS, and TISP stating, "There is no such news... Neither colleagues from DPS nor from TISP have confirmed their participation in such a government," explained Sacheva.

Sacheva also indicated that immediately before the commencement of the 50th Parliament's first session, GERB's parliamentary group would convene to announce its nomination for Speaker of the Parliament. "We will observe the developments tomorrow and based on that, decide on our future course of action," she underscored.