Greatness Snubs GERB: Refuses Negotiations without Boyko Borissov

Politics | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 15:35
Bulgaria: Greatness Snubs GERB: Refuses Negotiations without Boyko Borissov

The "Greatness" (Velichie) party, led by Nikolay Markov, has declined an invitation from GERB for cabinet negotiations, insisting instead on a meeting directly with their leader, Boyko Borissov. Denitsa Sacheva, a member of GERB's negotiating team, confirmed that the scheduled meeting at 3 p.m. would not proceed as "such a meeting will not take place." Markov and his party have expressed reluctance to engage with GERB's negotiating team, preferring direct dialogue with Borissov himself, whom they view as the party's leader rather than the negotiators.

In response to the snub from "Greatness," GERB has concluded the initial phase of talks regarding future governance without specifying how the negotiation process will proceed from here.

Earlier today, following an hour-long meeting with "There Is Such a People" (TISP), GERB's negotiation team described the discussions as constructive. Denitsa Sacheva reported that both parties focused on specific policy areas such as energy, education, and judicial reform.

"We are open to further discussions specifically on policy matters," she emphasized. Sacheva clarified that there were no talks during the meeting regarding the composition or structure of the cabinet. She dispelled rumors about an already agreed-upon cabinet involving GERB, DPS, and TISP stating, "There is no such news... Neither colleagues from DPS nor from TISP have confirmed their participation in such a government," explained Sacheva.

Sacheva also indicated that immediately before the commencement of the 50th Parliament's first session, GERB's parliamentary group would convene to announce its nomination for Speaker of the Parliament. "We will observe the developments tomorrow and based on that, decide on our future course of action," she underscored.

