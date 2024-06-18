After GERB and TISP's Meeting: Expert Cabinet On The Table

"There Is Such a People" (TISP) sees an expert cabinet as the most suitable option, according to Toshko Yordanov's recent remarks regarding ongoing discussions with GERB about forming a government. Yordanov indicated that while GERB appears to be warming to the idea, nothing definitive has been decided yet, emphasizing the complexity of moving from concept to execution.

Yordanov refrained from confirming whether TISP would accept an expert cabinet where key positions like the prime minister, defense minister, and foreign affairs minister would be filled by GERB members, a condition proposed by the largest parliamentary party.

"In terms of specifics, it's hard for me to provide any. We've listened to their proposals and now we need to discuss them internally," Yordanov stated, reflecting on the deliberations between the two parties. He highlighted the current governmental deadlock, suggesting that while no government is problematic, a poorly functioning one could be worse.

The composition of a potential government was not a focal point during the talks, as clarified by Yordanov. He, along with Stanislav Balabanov and Pavela Mitova, represented TISP during the negotiations.

Looking ahead, Denitsa Sacheva from GERB's negotiation team announced that the party would unveil its nomination for Speaker of the National Assembly ahead of the assembly's first session. Sacheva described the discussions with TISP as constructive, focusing on policy specifics related to education, labor markets, energy, and judicial reforms, and responding to TISP's pre-election commitments.

"While we discussed policies in detail, we did not delve into specifics regarding the structure, composition, or individual appointments," Sacheva emphasized. She reiterated GERB's stance on the necessity of a functioning government to resolve Bulgaria's political crisis, advocating for a "Government of Shared Responsibility" approach.

GERB's negotiation team includes Denitsa Sacheva, Temenuzka Petkova, and Raya Nazaryan.