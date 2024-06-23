Fuel Prices in Bulgaria: Can They Drop Below 1 Lev?

Business » ENERGY | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 17:54
Bulgaria: Fuel Prices in Bulgaria: Can They Drop Below 1 Lev? @Pixabay

In Bulgaria, there is anticipation over the direction of fuel prices in the coming weeks, with Dimitar Hadjidimitrov from the Association of Bulgarian Fuel Traders, Manufacturers, Importers, and Transporters providing insights. According to Hadjidimitrov, current fuel prices are expected to remain stable for the next 2-3 weeks, with slight fluctuations observed recently.

Fuel prices are currently averaging between BGN 2.50 and BGN 2.60 per liter in various chains, slightly higher than the same period last year but below the peak reached toward the end of July 2023. Despite these prices, fuel consumption this year has been lower, influenced partly by higher temperatures which reduce energy demand in production.

Hadjidimitrov notes a downward trend in the price of methane, which is now one of the most economical fuel options available in Bulgaria. He anticipates that prices could potentially drop below BGN 1 per liter in some locations, particularly with increased supply expected by mid-week.

The positive news for Bulgaria's fuel sector is the operational efficiency of local refineries, which are currently running at 95% capacity and ensuring a steady supply of a variety of fuels. Imports are also proceeding without disruption, supporting market stability.

Looking forward, Hadjidimitrov highlights upcoming challenges for the industry, including Bulgaria's obligation to introduce different biofuels and comply with emissions trading quotas starting next year. These regulatory changes are projected to increase fuel prices by approximately BGN 0.50 to BGN 0.60 per liter. He emphasizes the importance of implementing these measures sensibly to mitigate potential impacts on the broader economy, as rising fuel costs could lead to higher prices for goods and services across Europe.

Amidst these considerations, the fuel industry in Bulgaria is awaiting developments in the political landscape, which will play a significant role in shaping future analyses and forecasts for the sector.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Energy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fuel, prices, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Lifeguard Shortage Deepens in Bulgaria Despite High Pay and New Safety Measures

Despite relatively high pay, Bulgaria faces a deepening shortage of lifeguards for the season

Business » Tourism | June 23, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Economy Plummets: Ranked Among World's Least Competitive

Bulgaria ranks near the bottom in global competitiveness, placing 58th out of 67

Business | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 15:19

Sofia Water Prices Set to Increase

Following a recent court ruling that raised the rate of return for "Sofia Waters"

Society | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19

Heatwave Hits Bulgaria: 'Boiling in Your Own Sauce'

In the next five days, temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 32 to 38 degrees

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Imitation Dairy Production Soars by 20% in Bulgaria Amid Rising Imports

A sharp increase in the production of imitation dairy products has been observed in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:09

Bulgaria Boosts Defense Budget, Surpassing NATO 2% GDP Target for the First Time

Bulgaria is projected to spend 2.18 percent of its gross domestic product on defense this year, according to data released by NATO last night

Politics » Defense | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 09:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Energy

Proposed Changes: Electricity and Heating Prices in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) recently deliberated on proposed adjustments to electricity and heating prices set to take effect from July 1

Business » Energy | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 14:42

Bulgaria Leads the Charge in New Vertical Gas Corridor Project

The implementation of the Vertical Gas Corridor has commenced, aimed at ensuring diversification and energy security for natural gas supplies

Business » Energy | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 13:49

Electricity Up, Heating Down: Bulgaria Faces New Price Changes Ahead!

The Bulgarian Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) anticipates an average electricity price increase of 1.34% starting July 1, while the price of hot water and heating is expected to decrease by an average of 8.44%

Business » Energy | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 14:15

Bulgaria Braces for 8% Spike in Natural Gas Costs Next Month

During an open meeting, Ivan Ivanov, the chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, revealed that the price of natural gas is set to increase by slightly over 8% in June

Business » Energy | May 30, 2024, Thursday // 12:06

Bulgaria's Kozloduy NPP Shifts Away from Russian Nuclear Fuel

Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has announced its decision to terminate the contract with Russia for the supply of nuclear fuel

Business » Energy | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 17:56

Kozloduy NPP in Bulgaria Embarks on Alternative Fuel Integration

The implementation of an alternative fuel type in Unit 5 of the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has commenced

Business » Energy | May 29, 2024, Wednesday // 10:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria