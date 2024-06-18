Bulgaria's Economy Plummets: Ranked Among World's Least Competitive

Lifeguard Shortage Deepens in Bulgaria Despite High Pay and New Safety Measures
Despite relatively high pay, Bulgaria faces a deepening shortage of lifeguards for the season
Bulgaria ranks near the bottom in global competitiveness, placing 58th out of 67 countries in the World Competitiveness Yearbook 2024 by the Swiss business school IMD, as reported by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD). This ranking indicates no progress since 2021 and a decline of 10 positions since 2020 and 20 since 2009.
Among Eastern European countries in the ranking, only Slovakia fares worse at 59th place. Leading the region are Lithuania (30th), Estonia (33rd), and Poland (41st), followed by Latvia (45th), Slovenia (46th), Greece (47th), Romania (50th), Croatia (51st), Turkey (53rd), and Hungary (54th). Colombia ranks just ahead of Bulgaria at 57th.
The top three spots for the most competitive economies are held by Singapore, Switzerland, and Denmark, while Ghana, Argentina, and Venezuela occupy the last three places.
Bulgaria saw a decline in infrastructure quality (from 54th to 59th) and business environment (from 62nd to 65th). However, economic efficiency improved for the third consecutive year (from 48th to 45th), mainly due to better macroeconomic indicators like growing real GDP per capita.
The CSD highlights Bulgaria's main challenges for 2024: long-term political instability, weak rule of law, endemic corruption, delayed Eurozone entry, potential loss of European funds, deteriorating business climate, low competitiveness and productivity, a high informal economy share, and being on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) gray list. Additionally, Bulgaria faces issues like a decreasing population, shrinking labor market, poor infrastructure, and growing socio-economic inequalities.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In Bulgaria, there is anticipation over the direction of fuel prices in the coming weeks
A sharp increase in the production of imitation dairy products has been observed in Bulgaria
In the first quarter of 2024, labor costs per hour worked in the European Union have shown significant increases
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports that Bulgaria's economy has shown resilience amid recent shocks, achieving a soft landing with growth expected to slow to 1.8% this year.
Petar Ganev, an economist from the Institute of Market Economy, discussed Bulgaria's readiness for joining the Eurozone
Changes are underway in Bulgaria as amendments to the Law on Consumer Protection aim to tighten regulations in online trade
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU