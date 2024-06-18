Why BG Alert Emergency System Was Silent During Yesterday's Earthquake
The BG Alert system was not activated before the earthquake in Asenovgrad and Plovdiv last night, according to Alexander Jartov, director of "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population." He clarified to the national radio that the notifications received on mobile phones were from Google's alert platform.
"BG Alert was not triggered because it is designed to notify about events or phenomena for which we have advance information. Earthquakes are not predictable, so the system wasn't activated. Citizens using Android devices may have received notifications from Google, which has developed a functionality that detects earthquakes through algorithms and sends alerts," explained Jartov.
He further specified that the BG Alert system is only used when there is preliminary information about an impending phenomenon, allowing for predictive notifications.
