Bulgarian Party "Revival" to Challenge Euro-Atlantic Government

Politics | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 13:28
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Party "Revival" to Challenge Euro-Atlantic Government

The Bulgarian pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has declared its intention to oppose another Euro-Atlantic government, as announced by its deputy chairman Tsoncho Ganev.

Ganev predicted the formation of what he described as a conventional cabinet disguised under the guise of an expert government: "I personally anticipate that, except for Revival, everyone else will align with this administration. We'll witness a cleansing of deputies, likely from parties such as WCC-DB and Greatness," Ganev stated.

He noted that ahead of the elections, figures like Ivelin Mihailov and Nikolay Markov from "Greatness" (Velichie) had expressed desires "to be given a ministry to demonstrate what they can achieve."

Ganev emphasized that "There Is Such a People" (TISP) has consistently upheld its identity and policies, advocating for Euro-Atlantic orientations. He suggested it wouldn't be surprising if TISP were to lend support to such an expert cabinet.

Tags: Revival, Euro-Atlantic, government

