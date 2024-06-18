Bulgarian Party "Revival" to Challenge Euro-Atlantic Government

Greatness Snubs GERB: Refuses Negotiations without Boyko Borissov
The "Greatness" (Velichie) party, led by Nikolay Markov, has declined an invitation from GERB for cabinet negotiations, insisting instead on a meeting directly with their leader
The Bulgarian pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has declared its intention to oppose another Euro-Atlantic government, as announced by its deputy chairman Tsoncho Ganev.
Ganev predicted the formation of what he described as a conventional cabinet disguised under the guise of an expert government: "I personally anticipate that, except for Revival, everyone else will align with this administration. We'll witness a cleansing of deputies, likely from parties such as WCC-DB and Greatness," Ganev stated.
He noted that ahead of the elections, figures like Ivelin Mihailov and Nikolay Markov from "Greatness" (Velichie) had expressed desires "to be given a ministry to demonstrate what they can achieve."
Ganev emphasized that "There Is Such a People" (TISP) has consistently upheld its identity and policies, advocating for Euro-Atlantic orientations. He suggested it wouldn't be surprising if TISP were to lend support to such an expert cabinet.
