Bulgaria's Pavlikeni Faces Water Emergency as Sources Dwindle

Sofia Water Prices Set to Increase
Following a recent court ruling that raised the rate of return for "Sofia Waters"
Due to severe water shortages, the municipality of Pavlikeni in Bulgaria is on the verge of declaring a partial state of emergency. According to a report from BNR, half of the villages in the municipality are currently under water restrictions, with more expected to follow suit as summer progresses. The primary cause of this crisis is the depletion of local water sources.
In an effort to alleviate the situation, authorities have initiated measures such as releasing water through the canals of "Irrigation Systems" to replenish local water reserves. This water will be funded by the municipal water and sanitation company. However, the Ministry of Environment currently limits the amount of water that can be released from the "Al. Stamboliyski" dam to 200,000 cubic meters per month, despite requests for 2 million cubic meters.
In Karaisen, new water pipelines have been installed, but residents still face water scarcity. Meanwhile, in Varbovka, the largest village in the area, and the nearby village of Dimcha, water is only supplied twice a week. Authorities are preparing to activate a new water main in these locations to address the ongoing water supply challenges.
In related news, Kyustendil's mayor has imposed strict water conservation measures amid severe shortages, with potential regulations pending for affected areas due to ongoing drought conditions.
According to a report by BNR, the mayor of Kyustendil, Ognyan Atanasov, has issued an order prohibiting the use of drinking water for purposes such as irrigation
