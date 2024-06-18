BSP Declines GERB's Government Talks Invitation; TISP Confirms Attendance

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has declined GERB's invitation to participate in government formation talks for the first mandate, as reported by BNT.

Today, GERB has extended invitations to meetings with BSP, "There Is Such a People" (TISP), and "Greatness" (Velichie). Currently, only TISP has confirmed their attendance.

"Greatness" party leader Nikolay Markov has not yet provided a definitive response, stating to BNR yesterday that he would only engage in discussions with Boyko Borissov personally, not with GERB's negotiating team.

Yesterday, GERB sent invitations to meet with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), and "Revival" (Vazrazhdane). Only DPS responded to the invitation; however, they have not disclosed the outcome of the negotiations. GERB has emphasized that they have identified common priorities with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms.