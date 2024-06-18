Fatalities Mount: Tourists Warned of Heat Dangers on Greek Islands

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 11:10
Bulgaria: Fatalities Mount: Tourists Warned of Heat Dangers on Greek Islands @Pixabay

Greek authorities have reported a concerning number of tourist fatalities due to heat-related incidents across various islands. Over a period of ten days, nine foreign tourists went missing and were later discovered deceased after extensive search efforts, as confirmed by police sources.

Among the victims was a prominent British journalist who succumbed to the intense heat on Symi Island. Similarly, a Dutch tourist was found dead on Samos Island, while an American was discovered deceased in the Mathraki area following a prolonged search. Tragically, reports from medical professionals indicate that tourists are drowning even in seemingly calm waters on a daily basis.

Health experts attribute these incidents to the failure of foreign visitors to consider the unique climate conditions in Greece and to adhere to basic safety precautions. Authorities have raised alarms and have enlisted hoteliers to warn guests about the high risks associated with excursions in rocky terrains during periods of extreme heat.

Local island residents have noted that the victims, all aged over 60, engaged in risky behaviors under hot conditions without adequate knowledge of the local terrain. The incidents underscore the critical importance of heeding local advisories and taking necessary precautions to mitigate the dangers posed by Greece's summer climate.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Greek, tourists, heat, health

Related Articles:

Heatwave Hits Bulgaria: 'Boiling in Your Own Sauce'

In the next five days, temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 32 to 38 degrees

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

European Health Insurance Card: Your Key to Medical Care Across Europe

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) provides individuals with access to emergency and urgent medical or dental care while traveling for tourism, study, or work

Society » Health | June 17, 2024, Monday // 10:11

Houthis Attack Greek Cargo Ship in Red Sea, Causing Severe Damage

Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for an attack on a Greek cargo ship

World | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Hot Day Ahead: Yellow Heat Code Issued for Bulgaria, Sunny Conditions Forecasted

A yellow heat alert has been issued today for the entirety of Bulgaria

Society » Environment | June 10, 2024, Monday // 08:33

Climate Crisis Escalates: Heatwaves Grip Finland, Pakistan, and Mexico

A heat warning has been issued in Finland from Tuesday to Friday

Society » Environment | May 28, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00

Norwegian Ministry of Justice Restricts Access for Russian Tourists Due to Ukraine War

Norway has announced a further restriction on the access of Russian tourists due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine

World » Russia | May 23, 2024, Thursday // 10:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria's Pavlikeni Faces Water Emergency as Sources Dwindle

Due to severe water shortages, the municipality of Pavlikeni in Bulgaria is on the verge of declaring a partial state of emergency

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Bulgaria's Kyustendil Enforces Strict Water-Use Rules Amid Drought Condition

According to a report by BNR, the mayor of Kyustendil, Ognyan Atanasov, has issued an order prohibiting the use of drinking water for purposes such as irrigation

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Heatwave Hits Bulgaria: 'Boiling in Your Own Sauce'

In the next five days, temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 32 to 38 degrees

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

46°C Temperatures Cause Fatalities Among Hajj Pilgrims

Temperatures in Saudi Arabia have reached 46 degrees this year, resulting in the deaths of several pilgrims in Mecca

Society » Environment | June 17, 2024, Monday // 09:53

Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures Soar to 35°C as Sunshine Dominates the New Week

Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching 35°C

Society » Environment | June 17, 2024, Monday // 09:31

Bulgaria's Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunshine Follows Storms

According to climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, Bulgaria can expect a warming trend over the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves away from the region

Society » Environment | June 14, 2024, Friday // 18:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria