Bulgarian President Leaves Meeting After Montenegrin PM's Late Arrival

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev departed from a scheduled meeting in Podgorica after waiting four minutes for Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić, who did not appear on time, according to a report by Montenegrin newspaper "Viesti" cited by Nova TV and BGNES.

President Radev's official visit began with a ceremonial reception at the Blue Palace, where he and his wife Desislava Radeva were greeted by Montenegrin President Jakov Milatović. The planned meeting between Radev and Prime Minister Spajić was arranged to take place at 5:00 p.m. in the government building's reception hall.

However, the meeting did not commence as scheduled due to Prime Minister Spajić's delayed arrival. Earlier, Spaich's meeting with a prominent travel company ran three minutes longer than anticipated, causing the delay. President Radev's delegation waited for four minutes before leaving the government building.

According to the Montenegrin government, the meeting was supposed to occur in the same reception room where Spajić's earlier discussions with a travel company were held. The delay was attributed to the need for the room to be prepared for the subsequent meeting.