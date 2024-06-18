Bulgaria's Kyustendil Enforces Strict Water-Use Rules Amid Drought Condition

Sofia Water Prices Set to Increase
Following a recent court ruling that raised the rate of return for "Sofia Waters"
According to a report by BNR, the mayor of Kyustendil, Ognyan Atanasov, has issued an order prohibiting the use of drinking water for purposes such as irrigation, watering green areas, and washing streets or cars. Violators of this order face fines of up to BGN 5,000, with repeat offenders required to pay the maximum penalty.
Recent weeks of high temperatures and drought have significantly reduced the flow of water from sources in Kyustendil and its surrounding region. In response to these conditions, measures may be implemented to regulate water usage in areas experiencing shortages of drinking water.
The decision to potentially introduce water usage regulations will be left to the mayors of affected localities. In 2023, villages like Sovoliano and particularly Katrishte faced critical water shortages, resulting in prolonged water management restrictions throughout the year. As a response, additional infrastructure, including a new water main near Katrishte, is currently under construction.
Due to severe water shortages, the municipality of Pavlikeni in Bulgaria is on the verge of declaring a partial state of emergency
Greek authorities have reported a concerning number of tourist fatalities due to heat-related incidents across various islands
In the next five days, temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 32 to 38 degrees
Temperatures in Saudi Arabia have reached 46 degrees this year, resulting in the deaths of several pilgrims in Mecca
Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching 35°C
According to climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, Bulgaria can expect a warming trend over the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves away from the region
