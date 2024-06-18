Bulgaria's Kyustendil Enforces Strict Water-Use Rules Amid Drought Condition

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32
According to a report by BNR, the mayor of Kyustendil, Ognyan Atanasov, has issued an order prohibiting the use of drinking water for purposes such as irrigation, watering green areas, and washing streets or cars. Violators of this order face fines of up to BGN 5,000, with repeat offenders required to pay the maximum penalty.

Recent weeks of high temperatures and drought have significantly reduced the flow of water from sources in Kyustendil and its surrounding region. In response to these conditions, measures may be implemented to regulate water usage in areas experiencing shortages of drinking water.

The decision to potentially introduce water usage regulations will be left to the mayors of affected localities. In 2023, villages like Sovoliano and particularly Katrishte faced critical water shortages, resulting in prolonged water management restrictions throughout the year. As a response, additional infrastructure, including a new water main near Katrishte, is currently under construction.

