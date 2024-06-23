Heatwave Hits Bulgaria: 'Boiling in Your Own Sauce'

Lifeguard Shortage Deepens in Bulgaria Despite High Pay and New Safety Measures
Despite relatively high pay, Bulgaria faces a deepening shortage of lifeguards for the season
In the next five days, temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 32 to 38 degrees, with Thursday and Friday marking the peak of the heatwave, according to climatologist Professor Georgi Rachev on bTV. He described the humid tropical nights as particularly uncomfortable, likening them to being "boiled in your own sauce."
A possible "cooling off" may occur on Sunday, with temperatures dropping slightly from 33-38 degrees to 30-35 degrees. In Sofia, maximum temperatures could fall to around 28 degrees. However, from Monday until the end of the month, hot and sunny weather will return, with mornings being fresh but afternoons hot and stuffy. Professor Rachev noted that dry weather with plenty of sunshine is expected until the end of the month.
In Northern Bulgaria, light precipitation may occur, but the region will remain very warm with high minimum and maximum temperatures. Professor Rachev mentioned that yesterday saw the last rainfall with thunderstorms, and no new storms are expected soon. He explained that warm and dry air continues to flow in from the south, through the Sahara and the Mediterranean Sea.
Regarding the coastal areas, Professor Rachev remarked that it feels like August at the sea, with very pleasant conditions and excellent water quality at the start of the tourist season.
