Heatwave Hits Bulgaria: 'Boiling in Your Own Sauce'

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24
Bulgaria: Heatwave Hits Bulgaria: 'Boiling in Your Own Sauce'

In the next five days, temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 32 to 38 degrees, with Thursday and Friday marking the peak of the heatwave, according to climatologist Professor Georgi Rachev on bTV. He described the humid tropical nights as particularly uncomfortable, likening them to being "boiled in your own sauce."

A possible "cooling off" may occur on Sunday, with temperatures dropping slightly from 33-38 degrees to 30-35 degrees. In Sofia, maximum temperatures could fall to around 28 degrees. However, from Monday until the end of the month, hot and sunny weather will return, with mornings being fresh but afternoons hot and stuffy. Professor Rachev noted that dry weather with plenty of sunshine is expected until the end of the month.

In Northern Bulgaria, light precipitation may occur, but the region will remain very warm with high minimum and maximum temperatures. Professor Rachev mentioned that yesterday saw the last rainfall with thunderstorms, and no new storms are expected soon. He explained that warm and dry air continues to flow in from the south, through the Sahara and the Mediterranean Sea.

Regarding the coastal areas, Professor Rachev remarked that it feels like August at the sea, with very pleasant conditions and excellent water quality at the start of the tourist season.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: temperatures, heat, Rachev, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Lifeguard Shortage Deepens in Bulgaria Despite High Pay and New Safety Measures

Despite relatively high pay, Bulgaria faces a deepening shortage of lifeguards for the season

Business » Tourism | June 23, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria: Can They Drop Below 1 Lev?

In Bulgaria, there is anticipation over the direction of fuel prices in the coming weeks

Business » Energy | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 17:54

Bulgaria's Economy Plummets: Ranked Among World's Least Competitive

Bulgaria ranks near the bottom in global competitiveness, placing 58th out of 67

Business | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 15:19

Fatalities Mount: Tourists Warned of Heat Dangers on Greek Islands

Greek authorities have reported a concerning number of tourist fatalities due to heat-related incidents across various islands

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 11:10

Bulgaria's Kyustendil Enforces Strict Water-Use Rules Amid Drought Condition

According to a report by BNR, the mayor of Kyustendil, Ognyan Atanasov, has issued an order prohibiting the use of drinking water for purposes such as irrigation

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Imitation Dairy Production Soars by 20% in Bulgaria Amid Rising Imports

A sharp increase in the production of imitation dairy products has been observed in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:09
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Bulgaria's Pavlikeni Faces Water Emergency as Sources Dwindle

Due to severe water shortages, the municipality of Pavlikeni in Bulgaria is on the verge of declaring a partial state of emergency

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Fatalities Mount: Tourists Warned of Heat Dangers on Greek Islands

Greek authorities have reported a concerning number of tourist fatalities due to heat-related incidents across various islands

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 11:10

Bulgaria's Kyustendil Enforces Strict Water-Use Rules Amid Drought Condition

According to a report by BNR, the mayor of Kyustendil, Ognyan Atanasov, has issued an order prohibiting the use of drinking water for purposes such as irrigation

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

46°C Temperatures Cause Fatalities Among Hajj Pilgrims

Temperatures in Saudi Arabia have reached 46 degrees this year, resulting in the deaths of several pilgrims in Mecca

Society » Environment | June 17, 2024, Monday // 09:53

Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures Soar to 35°C as Sunshine Dominates the New Week

Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching 35°C

Society » Environment | June 17, 2024, Monday // 09:31

Bulgaria's Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunshine Follows Storms

According to climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, Bulgaria can expect a warming trend over the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves away from the region

Society » Environment | June 14, 2024, Friday // 18:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria