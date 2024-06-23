Imitation Dairy Production Soars by 20% in Bulgaria Amid Rising Imports

Business » INDUSTRY | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:09
Bulgaria: Imitation Dairy Production Soars by 20% in Bulgaria Amid Rising Imports

A sharp increase in the production of imitation dairy products has been observed in Bulgaria, according to the latest information board on "Milk and Dairy Products" published by the Ministry of Agriculture. The data reveals that in the first four months of this year, 4,365 tons of dairy products with vegetable oils were produced, compared to 3,634 tons in the same period last year, marking an increase of nearly 20%.

Despite ongoing complaints from Bulgarian livestock breeders about the pressure from imported products and the low purchase prices of their own, a significant amount of dairy products continues to be imported into Bulgaria. In 2023, the country received 10,500 tons of cheese and cottage cheese from Germany, nearly 7,000 tons from Poland, and similar quantities from the Netherlands. Additionally, nearly 13,000 tons of dairy products were imported from Italy, Romania, and Belgium.

This influx of imported dairy products is impacting local milk production. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Bulgarian livestock breeders produced nearly 792,000 liters of milk in 2023, which is almost 150,000 liters less than in 2021. Furthermore, the purchase price of milk in Bulgaria last month was below the average level for the European Union countries.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Imitation, dairy, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Lifeguard Shortage Deepens in Bulgaria Despite High Pay and New Safety Measures

Despite relatively high pay, Bulgaria faces a deepening shortage of lifeguards for the season

Business » Tourism | June 23, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria: Can They Drop Below 1 Lev?

In Bulgaria, there is anticipation over the direction of fuel prices in the coming weeks

Business » Energy | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 17:54

Bulgaria's Economy Plummets: Ranked Among World's Least Competitive

Bulgaria ranks near the bottom in global competitiveness, placing 58th out of 67

Business | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 15:19

Heatwave Hits Bulgaria: 'Boiling in Your Own Sauce'

In the next five days, temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 32 to 38 degrees

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Bulgaria Boosts Defense Budget, Surpassing NATO 2% GDP Target for the First Time

Bulgaria is projected to spend 2.18 percent of its gross domestic product on defense this year, according to data released by NATO last night

Politics » Defense | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 09:22

Bulgaria Leads EU in Wage Cost Growth for Q1 2024

In the first quarter of 2024, labor costs per hour worked in the European Union have shown significant increases

Business » Finance | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 08:46
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgaria's Industry Shrinks as European Economy Weakens

The industry in Bulgaria is feeling the effects of the declining European economy

Business » Industry | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 13:57

Bulgaria - Fourth in Gold Production in Europe

Bulgaria ranks third in copper mining and fourth in gold mining in Europe

Business » Industry | June 8, 2024, Saturday // 13:13

Skill Shortage: Bulgaria Considers Importing Workers from India

The Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCIP) is exploring the option of importing labor from India to address the shortage of skilled workers in various sectors

Business » Industry | May 27, 2024, Monday // 13:34

Bulgaria Ranks Among Top Three in Europe for Sheep Farming Subsidies

Bulgaria ranks among the top three countries in Europe in terms of financial support for sheep farming, yet the sector struggles due to outdated farming practices

Business » Industry | May 15, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00

Bulgarian Farmers Brace for Early Harvest as Heatwave Accelerates Crop Ripening

In a sign of the changing climate's impact on agriculture, Bulgarian farmers are gearing up for an early start to the wheat and barley harvest this year as soaring temperatures hasten crop ripening

Business » Industry | April 22, 2024, Monday // 10:19

Will New Zealand Regulate the Online Gambling Market?

Online gambling and casinos are becoming quite the attraction for players and enthusiasts alike.

Business » Industry | April 8, 2024, Monday // 15:58
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria