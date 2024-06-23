Lifeguard Shortage Deepens in Bulgaria Despite High Pay and New Safety Measures
Despite relatively high pay, Bulgaria faces a deepening shortage of lifeguards for the season
Bulgaria is projected to spend 2.18 percent of its gross domestic product on defense this year, according to data released by NATO last night. This marks the first time the country has not only met but exceeded the NATO goal of spending at least 2 percent of GDP on defense, a target established in 2014 following Russia's annexation of Crimea and the occupation of parts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions by Moscow-backed separatists.
NATO's calculations indicate that Bulgaria's defense expenditure in 2024 will be 2.325 billion dollars, or 4.217 billion BGN, based on 2015 prices. With Bulgaria's GDP expected to reach 106.721 billion dollars this year, the per capita defense spending will amount to 218 USD, considering a per capita GDP of 10,000 USD.
The military personnel in Bulgaria will total 26,900 this year. Of the defense budget, 31.89% will be allocated to military equipment, while over half, or 51.59%, will be dedicated to staff expenses. Additionally, 4.58% of the budget will be spent on infrastructure, and 11.94% will be reserved for other expenses.
Ukraine had not sought permission to utilize weapons provided by Bulgaria to target Russia, citing financial constraints as a limiting factor
A recent study conducted by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CID) reveals that 58% of Bulgarians are willing to take up arms and defend their country if it were to come under attack
The Bulgarian Ministry of Defense has reiterated its stance that it will not send military personnel to Ukraine
Lieutenant General Mihail Popov, Deputy Chief of Defense, has clarified that the acquisition of the HIMARS rocket launcher is not currently in the immediate plans for the Bulgarian Army
Major General Alexander Sollfrank, head of NATO's logistics command, has revealed to "The Telegraph" that contingency routes are being developed for the transportation of American troops and equipment to the eastern front in the event of a conflict with R
At the state-owned Terem holding, the commencement of kamikaze drone production marks a significant stride in Bulgaria's defense capabilities
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU