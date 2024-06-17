EU Expands AI Capabilities with New AI Factories on Supercomputers

Bulgaria Leads EU in Wage Cost Growth for Q1 2024
In the first quarter of 2024, labor costs per hour worked in the European Union have shown significant increases
European countries have approved a significant expansion of the European High Performance Computing (EuroHPC) Joint Undertaking, allowing companies operating EU supercomputers to provide artificial intelligence (AI) training services on these advanced systems. This decision marks a strategic move to leverage existing supercomputing infrastructure for AI development and projects.
Initially proposed by the European Commission earlier this year, the concept of AI factories aims to enhance Europe's competitiveness in AI by facilitating access to powerful computing resources. Currently, the landscape of AI development is dominated by American and Chinese initiatives, prompting the EU to bolster its capabilities in this critical area.
These AI factories will comprise AI supercomputers, interconnected data centers, and specialized supercomputing services tailored for AI applications. They will be accessible to both public and private entities, with specific provisions for start-ups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to ensure inclusivity and innovation.
Entities hosting AI factories will be eligible for financial support from the EU, covering up to 50% of the costs for acquiring AI supercomputers and supporting their operational expenses. The primary focus of these supercomputers will be on advancing AI training models, applications, and solutions through rigorous development and testing.
Currently, the EU boasts nine supercomputers, including "Discoverer" housed at "Sofia Tech Park." This infrastructure is poised to play a pivotal role in accelerating AI innovation across Europe, fostering a dynamic environment for technological advancement and economic growth.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The European Court of Justice has fined Hungary 200 million euros for severe violations of European asylum law
Ylva Johansson, the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs, expressed optimism about the potential removal of internal land borders in Bulgaria and Romania
Eight foreign ministers have jointly proposed a significant measure aimed at curtailing the activities of Russian diplomats within the European Union
As preparations are underway for the G-7 meeting in the Puglia region, a fight erupted in Rome during a session of the lower house of the Italian Parliament
The potential new foreign minister of the Netherlands, Caspar Veldkamp, who was previously against Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen Zone by land, is likely to assume office
A challenge persists in admitting Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area via land routes
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU