EU Expands AI Capabilities with New AI Factories on Supercomputers

World » EU | June 17, 2024, Monday // 17:39
European countries have approved a significant expansion of the European High Performance Computing (EuroHPC) Joint Undertaking, allowing companies operating EU supercomputers to provide artificial intelligence (AI) training services on these advanced systems. This decision marks a strategic move to leverage existing supercomputing infrastructure for AI development and projects.

Initially proposed by the European Commission earlier this year, the concept of AI factories aims to enhance Europe's competitiveness in AI by facilitating access to powerful computing resources. Currently, the landscape of AI development is dominated by American and Chinese initiatives, prompting the EU to bolster its capabilities in this critical area.

These AI factories will comprise AI supercomputers, interconnected data centers, and specialized supercomputing services tailored for AI applications. They will be accessible to both public and private entities, with specific provisions for start-ups and small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to ensure inclusivity and innovation.

Entities hosting AI factories will be eligible for financial support from the EU, covering up to 50% of the costs for acquiring AI supercomputers and supporting their operational expenses. The primary focus of these supercomputers will be on advancing AI training models, applications, and solutions through rigorous development and testing.

Currently, the EU boasts nine supercomputers, including "Discoverer" housed at "Sofia Tech Park." This infrastructure is poised to play a pivotal role in accelerating AI innovation across Europe, fostering a dynamic environment for technological advancement and economic growth.

Tags: factories, AI, EU, supercomputers

