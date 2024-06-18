First Case of Monkeypox in Sofia

Society » HEALTH | June 17, 2024, Monday // 16:21
Bulgaria: First Case of Monkeypox in Sofia

A confirmed case of monkeypox has been reported in Sofia, as indicated by data from the Metropolitan Regional Health Inspectorate for the period of June 10-16, 2024. According to the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCDPD), this is the first case registered in Bulgaria this year, with the infected individual being a Bulgarian citizen who has not traveled abroad and has not reported recent sexual contacts. The Ministry of Health's press service informed BTA that the patient has self-isolated and is under the care of an infectious disease specialist.

Monkeypox cases were previously reported in Europe in 2022, including countries like Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and the Netherlands. The National Health Commission suggests that the spread was likely associated with sexual transmission among men who have sex with men, though household transmission is also possible. Indiscriminate sexual contact is considered a high-risk factor for the virus's transmission.

In Bulgaria, four cases of monkeypox were confirmed in June and July 2022. Initially, two male patients had traveled abroad to Spain and the UK, while another case involved contact with one of the earlier patients. The fourth case involved a man returning from Italy.

Monkeypox is caused by an Orthopoxvirus belonging to the Poxviridae family and is primarily found in Central and West African countries. Since 2022, cases have been reported in non-endemic countries without travel history to endemic regions.

In 2022, the Ministry of Health advised individuals with symptoms of monkeypox to seek medical assistance, particularly from an infectious disease specialist. Patients suspected of having monkeypox should be isolated at home or in a medical facility as necessary.

Typically, the incubation period for monkeypox ranges from 6 to 13 days, though it can vary. Symptoms often begin with fever, muscle pain, fatigue, and headache, followed by a rash starting at the site of infection and spreading to other parts of the body, including the palms and soles. Rash progression occurs within approximately 12 days, accompanied by lymph node swelling.

It is recommended that individuals with suspected or confirmed monkeypox isolate themselves in a separate room and use separate personal items until the rash has healed. Transmission of the virus occurs through close contact with infected skin lesions or respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face interactions. The virus can also survive on shared items like bedding and clothing.

Currently, there is no approved vaccine against monkeypox in the European Union (EU), though the smallpox vaccine has shown effectiveness. The National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases emphasizes that the infection is not highly contagious but underscores the importance of precautionary measures and medical vigilance in managing cases.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, monkeypox, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria: Can They Drop Below 1 Lev?

In Bulgaria, there is anticipation over the direction of fuel prices in the coming weeks

Business » Energy | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Economy Plummets: Ranked Among World's Least Competitive

Bulgaria ranks near the bottom in global competitiveness, placing 58th out of 67

Business | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 23:00

Sofia Water Prices Set to Increase

Following a recent court ruling that raised the rate of return for "Sofia Waters"

Society | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19

Heatwave Hits Bulgaria: 'Boiling in Your Own Sauce'

In the next five days, temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 32 to 38 degrees

Society » Environment | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Imitation Dairy Production Soars by 20% in Bulgaria Amid Rising Imports

A sharp increase in the production of imitation dairy products has been observed in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 10:09

Bulgaria Boosts Defense Budget, Surpassing NATO 2% GDP Target for the First Time

Bulgaria is projected to spend 2.18 percent of its gross domestic product on defense this year, according to data released by NATO last night

Politics » Defense | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 09:22
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

European Health Insurance Card: Your Key to Medical Care Across Europe

The European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) provides individuals with access to emergency and urgent medical or dental care while traveling for tourism, study, or work

Society » Health | June 17, 2024, Monday // 10:11

WHO Urges Development of New Antimicrobial Drugs to Combat Resistance

There is an urgent need for new and innovative antimicrobial drugs to replace those losing effectiveness due to widespread use

Society » Health | June 16, 2024, Sunday // 09:27

Just four Industries Cause 2.7m Deaths in the European Region Every Year

New WHO/Europe report highlights how big industry fuels chronic diseases, obstructs health policy and targets vulnerable people

Society » Health | June 12, 2024, Wednesday // 14:33

Bird Flu Hits Mexico: First Human Death Confirmed!

A man in Mexico, who had pre-existing health conditions, has died after contracting the A(H5N2) strain of bird flu, according to an announcement from the World Health Organization (WHO)

Society » Health | June 6, 2024, Thursday // 08:48

Major Funding Approved for Bulgaria's New National Children's Hospital

The Bulgarian state has allocated an initial BGN 100 million for the national children's hospital

Society » Health | June 5, 2024, Wednesday // 16:26

Lifesaving Heights: Air Emergency Medical Team Completes Inaugural Mission

Bulgaria's newly established Center for Air Emergency Medical Services has successfully completed its first mission

Society » Health | June 4, 2024, Tuesday // 12:14
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria