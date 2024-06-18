Patriot System Used as Ukraine Downs Second Russian A-50 Radar Plane in Two Months
Russian troops numbering approximately 400 have been encircled by Ukrainian forces at a chemical plant in Vovchansk, located in the Kharkiv region. Ukraine's Center for Defense Strategies reports that thirty of the Russian soldiers have surrendered, following failed attempts to rescue them.
According to Forbes, Ukrainian brigades have effectively blocked the Russian advance north of the Vovchansk River after weeks of intense combat. The Russian forces, comprising at least two battalions and hundreds of infantry, sought to capture the Vovchansk Chemical Plant on the river's right bank. Their plan included using the plant as a base to launch operations across the river towards southern Vovchansk.
Forbes notes that the Ukrainian counterattack, likely carried out by units such as the 9th Rifle Battalion, Russian Volunteer Corps, or the 36th Marine Brigade, advanced west of the chemical plant, severing Russian troops inside from their comrades to the west. This move effectively trapped the Russians without means of evacuation or reinforcement.
Ukrainian fighters on the ground have observed significant casualties among the trapped Russians, describing scenes of "heaps of dead and wounded."
Over the weekend, Russian commanders attempted to break through Ukrainian positions west of the chemical plant. However, the Center for Defense Strategies reports that Ukrainian defense forces repelled two such attempts.
The surrender of dozens of Russian soldiers in Vovchansk is notable, as such mass surrenders are uncommon in the ongoing conflict. Forbes underscores that such captures typically occur during sieges of major cities or chaotic retreats rather than in smaller skirmishes like the one in Vovchansk.
The failed operation in Vovchansk marks a setback for Russian military strategy in northern Ukraine. Despite their initial objectives upon entering the region, the Russians not only failed to achieve them but also suffered significant losses, according to the publication.
