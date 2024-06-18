Orban Backs Rutte for NATO Chief
Hungary has dropped its opposition to Mark Rutte's candidacy for NATO secretary general after a meeting between Rutte and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during the EU leaders' council in Brussels
The Kremlin has criticized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent comments on the alliance's nuclear arsenal, labeling them as an attempt by the West to escalate tensions. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressed Stoltenberg's statement during a briefing. Stoltenberg had mentioned that NATO countries are discussing bringing their nuclear arsenals to full readiness, which Peskov argued contributes to heightened tensions.
Peskov emphasized that President Putin, unlike Western leaders, does not bring up nuclear issues on his own initiative and approaches the topic with great caution. He noted that Putin only discusses military nuclear matters in response to questions from journalists, including those from foreign media.
Furthermore, Peskov pointed out that Stoltenberg's statement contradicts the stance taken at a recent conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, which emphasized the inadmissibility of such rhetoric. The Kremlin has dismissed this forum for peace in Ukraine, which excluded Russian participation, as a futile exercise.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed openness to negotiations with Ukraine but insists on guarantees for their legitimacy
Russia is attempting to divide the Moldovan people by manipulating various ethnic regions, including those with Bulgarian populations.
Russian military exercises in the Caribbean Sea, near Florida, have sparked attention as a display of strength amid heightened tensions over Western support for Ukraine.
Russia has announced the expansion of its tactical nuclear weapons exercises
Reuters reported that sources familiar with the matter revealed the US government's intention to announce expanded sanctions on Wednesday regarding the sale of semiconductor chips and other commodities to Russia
Belarus announced today that its military is participating in the second phase of Russian exercises scheduled by President Vladimir Putin to practice the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU