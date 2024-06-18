Kremlin Accuses NATO of Escalating Nuclear Tensions

World » RUSSIA | June 17, 2024, Monday // 15:06
Bulgaria: Kremlin Accuses NATO of Escalating Nuclear Tensions

The Kremlin has criticized NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's recent comments on the alliance's nuclear arsenal, labeling them as an attempt by the West to escalate tensions. Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin, addressed Stoltenberg's statement during a briefing. Stoltenberg had mentioned that NATO countries are discussing bringing their nuclear arsenals to full readiness, which Peskov argued contributes to heightened tensions.

Peskov emphasized that President Putin, unlike Western leaders, does not bring up nuclear issues on his own initiative and approaches the topic with great caution. He noted that Putin only discusses military nuclear matters in response to questions from journalists, including those from foreign media.

Furthermore, Peskov pointed out that Stoltenberg's statement contradicts the stance taken at a recent conference on Ukraine in Switzerland, which emphasized the inadmissibility of such rhetoric. The Kremlin has dismissed this forum for peace in Ukraine, which excluded Russian participation, as a futile exercise.

Tags: Peskov, Russia, NATO, Stoltenberg

