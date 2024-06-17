Bulgaria's 'Revival' Rejects GERB's Coalition Talks

Politics | June 17, 2024, Monday // 14:26
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's 'Revival' Rejects GERB's Coalition Talks

The "Revival" party has also declined GERB's invitation for negotiations to form a government with the first mandate. In a detailed statement to the media, "Revival" clarified their position, emphasizing that they will only support a government formed under their own mandate.

Their statement outlined that, should "Revival" receive a mandate after the first and second attempts fail, they plan to send invitations to all parliamentary forces for talks, explicitly excluding the DPS. The party laid out five non-negotiable conditions for forming a cabinet. These conditions include holding a referendum on preserving the Bulgarian lev, as well as another referendum to decide on leaving NATO.

Additionally, "Revival" demands the lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation and financial compensation for Bulgarian entrepreneurs who have suffered due to these sanctions. They also insist on ending the provision of military aid to Ukraine and preventing Bulgaria from becoming involved in the military conflict by sending a Bulgarian military contingent.

Furthermore, "Revival" calls for the convening of a negotiating team to renegotiate the conditions of Bulgaria's membership in the European Union, which they argue are currently not beneficial to the country. The party believes that these steps are crucial to forming a government that truly represents and acts in the best interest of Bulgaria and its citizens.

This stance from "Revival" adds another layer of complexity to the already challenging process of forming a new government, as they firmly set their conditions and exclude certain parties from their proposed negotiations. Earlier today, "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) declined an invitation to participate in government formation negotiations with GERB

Tags: Revival, GERB, government

