Montenegro-Bulgaria Relations Boosted by Presidential Talks

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev underscored the importance of the newly convened parliament during a joint press conference with Montenegro's President, Jakov Milatovic. Radev highlighted that in a parliamentary system, the effective functioning of parliament is paramount, emphasizing his decision to convene it promptly. He expressed confidence that Bulgaria would uphold its policy supporting European integration in the Western Balkans, stressing the need for a sustained approach based on merit and adherence to criteria like good neighborly relations, human rights, and the rule of law.

President Milatovic of Montenegro expressed gratitude for Bulgaria's support towards Montenegro's European integration aspirations, aiming for EU membership by 2028. He stressed the importance of mutual trust and economic prosperity for regional stability, underlining bilateral cooperation interests, particularly in economic sectors.

Symbolizing enduring bilateral ties, both leaders announced plans to plant a "tree of friendship" at the presidential residence in Cetinje and to reciprocally name streets in Podgorica and Sofia after prominent figures or geographical features from each country. They conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, discussing opportunities to deepen collaboration across industries such as defense, IT, science, and culture.

Radev emphasized the necessity for enhanced connectivity between Bulgaria and Montenegro, advocating for the establishment of a direct air route between Sofia and Podgorica. The presidents also deliberated on Montenegro's path towards accelerated European integration, affirming their commitment to advancing shared regional and European goals.