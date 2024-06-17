Montenegro-Bulgaria Relations Boosted by Presidential Talks

Politics | June 17, 2024, Monday // 14:05
Bulgaria: Montenegro-Bulgaria Relations Boosted by Presidential Talks

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev underscored the importance of the newly convened parliament during a joint press conference with Montenegro's President, Jakov Milatovic. Radev highlighted that in a parliamentary system, the effective functioning of parliament is paramount, emphasizing his decision to convene it promptly. He expressed confidence that Bulgaria would uphold its policy supporting European integration in the Western Balkans, stressing the need for a sustained approach based on merit and adherence to criteria like good neighborly relations, human rights, and the rule of law.

President Milatovic of Montenegro expressed gratitude for Bulgaria's support towards Montenegro's European integration aspirations, aiming for EU membership by 2028. He stressed the importance of mutual trust and economic prosperity for regional stability, underlining bilateral cooperation interests, particularly in economic sectors.

Symbolizing enduring bilateral ties, both leaders announced plans to plant a "tree of friendship" at the presidential residence in Cetinje and to reciprocally name streets in Podgorica and Sofia after prominent figures or geographical features from each country. They conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, discussing opportunities to deepen collaboration across industries such as defense, IT, science, and culture.

Radev emphasized the necessity for enhanced connectivity between Bulgaria and Montenegro, advocating for the establishment of a direct air route between Sofia and Podgorica. The presidents also deliberated on Montenegro's path towards accelerated European integration, affirming their commitment to advancing shared regional and European goals.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Radev, parliamentary, Milatovic, Montenegro

Related Articles:

Bulgarian President Leaves Meeting After Montenegrin PM's Late Arrival

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev departed from a scheduled meeting in Podgorica after waiting four minutes for Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić

Politics » Diplomacy | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 11:02

Bulgaria Prepares for Inaugural Session of 50th National Assembly

The first session of Bulgaria's newly elected 50th National Assembly will convene at 9:00 a.m. on June 19, 2024

Politics | June 17, 2024, Monday // 10:23

President Radev Calls for Military Training for Bulgaria's Youth

President Rumen Radev emphasized the need for initial military training for Bulgaria's youth during his participation in the Fourth National Assembly of the Reserve Army in Stara Zagora

Politics | June 14, 2024, Friday // 15:13

Bulgarian President to Confirm National Assembly Date Monday

On Monday, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev will announce the date for convening the first session of the 50th National Assembly

Politics | June 13, 2024, Thursday // 15:57

The President's Achievement: Bulgaria Not Obliged to Send Military Aid to Ukraine

President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria would not be obliged to send military aid to Ukraine,

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 14:27

B9 Summit: Bulgaria's President Highlights Disunity over Ukraine Conflict Resolution

The presidents of NATO's Eastern flank nations convened in Riga for a summit aimed at addressing regional security concerns and Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine

Politics | June 11, 2024, Tuesday // 12:38
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Greatness Snubs GERB: Refuses Negotiations without Boyko Borissov

The "Greatness" (Velichie) party, led by Nikolay Markov, has declined an invitation from GERB for cabinet negotiations, insisting instead on a meeting directly with their leader

Politics | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 15:35

After GERB and TISP's Meeting: Expert Cabinet On The Table

"There Is Such a People" (TISP) sees an expert cabinet as the most suitable option, according to Toshko Yordanov's recent remarks regarding ongoing discussions with GERB about forming a government

Politics | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 14:34

Bulgarian Party "Revival" to Challenge Euro-Atlantic Government

The Bulgarian pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has declared its intention to oppose another Euro-Atlantic government

Politics | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 13:28

BSP Declines GERB's Government Talks Invitation; TISP Confirms Attendance

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has declined GERB's invitation to participate in government formation talks for the first mandate

Politics | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 11:17

Bulgarian President Leaves Meeting After Montenegrin PM's Late Arrival

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev departed from a scheduled meeting in Podgorica after waiting four minutes for Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić

Politics » Diplomacy | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 11:02

Bulgaria Boosts Defense Budget, Surpassing NATO 2% GDP Target for the First Time

Bulgaria is projected to spend 2.18 percent of its gross domestic product on defense this year, according to data released by NATO last night

Politics » Defense | June 18, 2024, Tuesday // 09:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria