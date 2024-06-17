We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria Declines Government Talks with GERB, Pledges Opposition Role

Politics | June 17, 2024, Monday // 13:04
Bulgaria: We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria Declines Government Talks with GERB, Pledges Opposition Role

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) has declined an invitation to participate in government formation negotiations with GERB, the leading political force in Bulgaria's newly elected parliament. The coalition made its stance clear in a letter to GERB, expressing gratitude for the invitation but firmly stating its decision to act as a strong pro-European opposition.

In the letter addressed to GERB's leadership, WCC-DB emphasized its commitment to represent the will of voters who placed them as the third-largest political force with 39 parliamentary seats. They outlined their role as a vigilant force against corruption and any deviation from Bulgaria's European path.

"We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" reiterated its intent to be constructive within the 50th National Assembly, supporting Bulgaria's national priorities and strategic goals as outlined in their electoral program. They expressed skepticism about GERB's approach to governance, suggesting it may not align with the country's best interests.

Earlier, WCC-DB co-chair Kiril Petkov had underscored their opposition stance, asserting that "Boyko Borissov will not be prime minister without us." Following the election results, Petkov affirmed the coalition's decision to lead the opposition and urged voters to remain vigilant for future electoral opportunities.

Meanwhile, GERB has initiated talks with other parliamentary parties to discuss the formation of the new government. Scheduled meetings with other parties, including DPS and "Revival," are part of their strategy to explore coalition possibilities aligned with electoral weight.

Tags: WCC-DB, GERB, opposition, Petkov

