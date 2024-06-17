Netanyahu Dissolves Military Cabinet

World | June 17, 2024, Monday // 12:27
Israel's Prime Minister has dissolved the six-member military cabinet, marking a significant development following the resignation of Benny Gantz, a centrist and former general.

The move by Netanyahu is expected to initiate consultations on the Gaza conflict with a smaller group of ministers, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, both of whom were part of the now-dissolved military government.

Amidst this restructuring, Netanyahu's coalition partners, far-right figures Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, insisted on inclusion in the military cabinet. However, this demand raised concerns of heightened tensions between Netanyahu and international allies, particularly the United States.

The military cabinet in Israel was initially formed when Benny Gantz joined forces with Netanyahu to establish a government of national unity following a Hamas attack last October. Recently, two ministers from this cabinet resigned, citing Netanyahu's alleged failure to devise a clear strategy for the Gaza conflict.

