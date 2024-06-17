Netanyahu Dissolves Military Cabinet

Hezbollah Commander Killed in Israeli Strike as Tensions Escalate
A senior Hezbollah commander has been killed in a strike on a village in southern Lebanon
Israel's Prime Minister has dissolved the six-member military cabinet, marking a significant development following the resignation of Benny Gantz, a centrist and former general.
The move by Netanyahu is expected to initiate consultations on the Gaza conflict with a smaller group of ministers, including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, both of whom were part of the now-dissolved military government.
Amidst this restructuring, Netanyahu's coalition partners, far-right figures Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, insisted on inclusion in the military cabinet. However, this demand raised concerns of heightened tensions between Netanyahu and international allies, particularly the United States.
The military cabinet in Israel was initially formed when Benny Gantz joined forces with Netanyahu to establish a government of national unity following a Hamas attack last October. Recently, two ministers from this cabinet resigned, citing Netanyahu's alleged failure to devise a clear strategy for the Gaza conflict.
France has finalized a deal to sell CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Armenia
Hungary has dropped its opposition to Mark Rutte's candidacy for NATO secretary general after a meeting between Rutte and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during the EU leaders' council in Brussels
A Chinese nuclear submarine has been spotted surfacing in the Taiwan Strait
In February 2024, Russia confirmed that a Ukrainian missile shot down a Russian A-50 "flying radar" over the Krasnodar Territory
As global geopolitical tensions escalate, nuclear powers are modernizing their arsenals, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI)
European countries have approved a significant expansion of the European High Performance Computing (EuroHPC) Joint Undertaking
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU