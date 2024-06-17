Grigor Dimitrov Holds Strong in Top 10 of ATP Rankings

Bulgaria's Tomova Secures Victory, Moves to Valencia Round of 16
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, secured a spot in the round of 16 at the WTA 125 tournament on clay courts in Valencia
In the latest world tennis rankings released today, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov has maintained his position in the top 10, securing the tenth spot with 3775 points. The Bulgarian star begins his grass season today as the third seed at Queen's Club in London, where he faces French left-hander Adrian Mannarino. Notably, Dimitrov clinched his sole grass-court title at this very tournament a decade ago.
Meanwhile, Adrian Andreev holds the 231st position, while Dimitar Kuzmanov has dropped 69 places to 327th in the ATP rankings. Also among the top 500 Bulgarians are Pyotr Nesterov at 459th and Yanaki Milev at 489th.
At the summit of the men's rankings, Jannik Sinner leads, followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.
In the women's category, Viktoriya Tomova has made significant strides, climbing six spots to achieve her career-best ranking of 63rd. This advancement comes on the heels of her recent performance, reaching the final at the WTA 125 clay tournament in Valencia.
Conversely, Gergana Topalova has slipped down 10 places to 230th, while Isabella Shinikova occupies the 250th spot and Lia Karatancheva is ranked 469th.
At the top of the women's rankings, Iga Swiatek maintains her position ahead of Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, according to reports from BNR.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Germany demonstrated their championship ambitions in their opening match at Euro 2024 with a commanding 5-1 victory over Scotland
Ahead of Euro 2024, Ukrainian footballers have released a poignant video on social media emphasizing the ongoing conflict in their homeland
Euro 2024 kicks off tonight at 22:00 Bulgarian time, starting with the opening match between Scotland and host nation Germany at Munich's Allianz Arena
The European Football Championship in Germany is about to begin, with matches set in 10 German cities
Viktoriya Tomova, Bulgaria's top female tennis player, secured a spot in the round of 16 at the WTA 125 tournament on clay courts in Valencia
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov maintains his position among the top ten tennis players globally
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU