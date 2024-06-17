Grigor Dimitrov Holds Strong in Top 10 of ATP Rankings

Sports | June 17, 2024, Monday // 11:24
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Holds Strong in Top 10 of ATP Rankings

In the latest world tennis rankings released today, Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov has maintained his position in the top 10, securing the tenth spot with 3775 points. The Bulgarian star begins his grass season today as the third seed at Queen's Club in London, where he faces French left-hander Adrian Mannarino. Notably, Dimitrov clinched his sole grass-court title at this very tournament a decade ago.

Meanwhile, Adrian Andreev holds the 231st position, while Dimitar Kuzmanov has dropped 69 places to 327th in the ATP rankings. Also among the top 500 Bulgarians are Pyotr Nesterov at 459th and Yanaki Milev at 489th.

At the summit of the men's rankings, Jannik Sinner leads, followed by Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic.

In the women's category, Viktoriya Tomova has made significant strides, climbing six spots to achieve her career-best ranking of 63rd. This advancement comes on the heels of her recent performance, reaching the final at the WTA 125 clay tournament in Valencia.

Conversely, Gergana Topalova has slipped down 10 places to 230th, while Isabella Shinikova occupies the 250th spot and Lia Karatancheva is ranked 469th.

At the top of the women's rankings, Iga Swiatek maintains her position ahead of Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka, according to reports from BNR.

