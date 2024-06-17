GERB Sets Schedule for Talks with New Parliament Parties

Greatness Snubs GERB: Refuses Negotiations without Boyko Borissov
The "Greatness" (Velichie) party, led by Nikolay Markov, has declined an invitation from GERB for cabinet negotiations, insisting instead on a meeting directly with their leader
GERB has issued invitations for meetings with the parties entering the 50th National Assembly to discuss societal issues and the potential support for a new government that will share responsibility for managing Bulgaria. GERB representatives Denitsa Sacheva, Raya Nazaryan, and Temenuzka Petkova will lead the negotiations.
The invitations suggest holding the meetings sequentially based on the parties' electoral weight in the recent elections.
On June 17, 2024, the schedule is as follows:
On June 18, 2024, the schedule continues with:
All meetings will be held in the National Assembly building.
