GERB Sets Schedule for Talks with New Parliament Parties

GERB has issued invitations for meetings with the parties entering the 50th National Assembly to discuss societal issues and the potential support for a new government that will share responsibility for managing Bulgaria. GERB representatives Denitsa Sacheva, Raya Nazaryan, and Temenuzka Petkova will lead the negotiations.

The invitations suggest holding the meetings sequentially based on the parties' electoral weight in the recent elections.

On June 17, 2024, the schedule is as follows:

1:00 p.m. – Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS)

3:00 p.m. – We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria (WCC-DB)

5:00 p.m. – Revival (Vazrazhdane)

On June 18, 2024, the schedule continues with:

11:00 a.m. – Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP)

1:00 p.m. – There Is Such a People (TISP)

3:00 p.m. – Greatness (Velichie)

All meetings will be held in the National Assembly building.