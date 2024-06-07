46°C Temperatures Cause Fatalities Among Hajj Pilgrims

Ideal Beach Weather Ahead: Bulgaria's Weekend Forecast
Temperatures in Bulgaria will rise above 30°C over the weekend, making it a perfect time for the beach along the coast
Temperatures in Saudi Arabia have reached 46 degrees this year, resulting in the deaths of several pilgrims in Mecca. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry confirmed that 14 Jordanian nationals have died from sunstroke, with another 17 reported missing.
Additionally, a statement from the Iranian Red Crescent indicated that five Iranian pilgrims had also died, though the cause was not specified.
The Hajj, one of the largest pilgrimages in the world, is expected to draw over 1.8 million participants this year. The pilgrimage will conclude on Wednesday.
Due to severe water shortages, the municipality of Pavlikeni in Bulgaria is on the verge of declaring a partial state of emergency
Greek authorities have reported a concerning number of tourist fatalities due to heat-related incidents across various islands
According to a report by BNR, the mayor of Kyustendil, Ognyan Atanasov, has issued an order prohibiting the use of drinking water for purposes such as irrigation
In the next five days, temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 32 to 38 degrees
Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching 35°C
According to climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, Bulgaria can expect a warming trend over the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves away from the region
