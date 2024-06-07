46°C Temperatures Cause Fatalities Among Hajj Pilgrims

June 17, 2024, Monday
Bulgaria: 46°C Temperatures Cause Fatalities Among Hajj Pilgrims

Temperatures in Saudi Arabia have reached 46 degrees this year, resulting in the deaths of several pilgrims in Mecca. The Jordanian Foreign Ministry confirmed that 14 Jordanian nationals have died from sunstroke, with another 17 reported missing.

Additionally, a statement from the Iranian Red Crescent indicated that five Iranian pilgrims had also died, though the cause was not specified.

The Hajj, one of the largest pilgrimages in the world, is expected to draw over 1.8 million participants this year. The pilgrimage will conclude on Wednesday.

