80 Nations Advocate for Ukraine's Territorial Integrity as Basis for Peace

World » UKRAINE | June 17, 2024, Monday // 09:44
Bulgaria: 80 Nations Advocate for Ukraine's Territorial Integrity as Basis for Peace

Representatives from 80 countries and 4 organizations jointly called for Ukraine's "territorial integrity" to be the foundation of any peace agreement to end the war. This message, included in a joint communique, marked the conclusion of the two-day peace meeting in Switzerland. Notably, Russia was absent, having not been invited.

However, not all envoys supported this condition for initiating peace talks. India, China, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates did not sign the final document. Interestingly, Turkey, which initially sought to mediate talks between Moscow and Kyiv, supported Ukraine's territorial integrity, as did Hungary, Serbia, and Slovakia—countries whose leaders previously favored terms more favorable to the Kremlin.

The final document emphasized that the UN Charter and "respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty" will serve as the basis for achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine. Viola Amherd, the president of Switzerland, stated at the closing press conference that the "vast majority" agreement on the final document demonstrates the power of diplomacy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the meeting's "first steps towards peace" and highlighted that the joint communique remains "open to accession by anyone who respects the UN Charter." Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted that the conference was aptly titled "The Path to Peace," acknowledging that peace will not be achieved in a single step.

She further stressed that these were not peace talks because Putin is not serious about ending the war. He is demanding capitulation, Ukrainian territory, and the disarmament of Ukraine, leaving it vulnerable to future aggression. She asserted that no country would ever accept such outrageous terms.

