Zelensky: Peace Talks Possible with Russian Withdrawal

World » UKRAINE | June 17, 2024, Monday // 09:37
Bulgaria: Zelensky: Peace Talks Possible with Russian Withdrawal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv would engage in peace talks with Moscow tomorrow if the Russian army withdraws from all Ukrainian territory. This declaration was made on the second day of the peace summit in Switzerland.

Zelensky highlighted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not voluntarily end the war and must be stopped "in whatever way we can," whether through military or diplomatic means. Two days after Putin proposed ending the war contingent upon a full Ukrainian withdrawal from several regions, Zelensky emphasized that the summit demonstrated continued support for Ukraine, despite some countries not endorsing the final document.

The meeting's outcome underscored that international backing for Ukraine remains strong. Zelensky's remarks reinforced the stance that the conflict can only be resolved if Russia pulls out of Ukrainian territory, a condition not met by Putin's recent proposal.

