Patriot System Used as Ukraine Downs Second Russian A-50 Radar Plane in Two Months
In February 2024, Russia confirmed that a Ukrainian missile shot down a Russian A-50 "flying radar" over the Krasnodar Territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv would engage in peace talks with Moscow tomorrow if the Russian army withdraws from all Ukrainian territory. This declaration was made on the second day of the peace summit in Switzerland.
Zelensky highlighted that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not voluntarily end the war and must be stopped "in whatever way we can," whether through military or diplomatic means. Two days after Putin proposed ending the war contingent upon a full Ukrainian withdrawal from several regions, Zelensky emphasized that the summit demonstrated continued support for Ukraine, despite some countries not endorsing the final document.
The meeting's outcome underscored that international backing for Ukraine remains strong. Zelensky's remarks reinforced the stance that the conflict can only be resolved if Russia pulls out of Ukrainian territory, a condition not met by Putin's recent proposal.
Russian troops numbering approximately 400 have been encircled by Ukrainian forces at a chemical plant in Vovchansk,
Representatives from 80 countries and 4 organizations jointly called for Ukraine's "territorial integrity" to be the foundation of any peace agreement to end the war
Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers from the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters marched in central Kyiv, demanding more rights.
US Vice President Kamala Harris has announced over 1.5 billion USD in aid to Ukraine
The ceasefire proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin is an ultimatum that cannot be trusted
