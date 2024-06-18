Weather in Bulgaria: Temperatures Soar to 35°C as Sunshine Dominates the New Week
Today will be sunny with temperatures reaching 35°C. In the afternoon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will form over the mountainous regions in the western part of the country, bringing rain to some areas with the possibility of thunder. A light breeze will come from the western quarter.
The maximum temperatures will generally range between 30°C and 35°C, with Sofia experiencing around 30°C, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Atmospheric pressure will rise slightly, remaining higher than the monthly average.
Along the Black Sea, the weather will be mostly sunny. After lunch, the characteristic sea breeze will set in. Maximum temperatures will be between 27°C and 29°C, with sea water temperatures ranging from 20°C to 23°C. The sea will have a slight excitement of 1-2 points.
In the mountains, it will be predominantly sunny. After noon, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over the massifs of Western and Central Bulgaria, bringing occasional rain and potential thunder. A moderate wind from the west quarter will blow. The maximum temperature will be around 24°C at 1200 meters and around 18°C at 2000 meters.
The week starts with sunshine and temperatures reaching up to 35°C. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather will continue to be sunny. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop, with a slight chance of isolated showers in mountainous areas on Tuesday. Winds will be mostly calm or light from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures will range between 31°C and 36°C.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's Pavlikeni Faces Water Emergency as Sources Dwindle
Due to severe water shortages, the municipality of Pavlikeni in Bulgaria is on the verge of declaring a partial state of emergency
Fatalities Mount: Tourists Warned of Heat Dangers on Greek Islands
Greek authorities have reported a concerning number of tourist fatalities due to heat-related incidents across various islands
Bulgaria's Kyustendil Enforces Strict Water-Use Rules Amid Drought Condition
According to a report by BNR, the mayor of Kyustendil, Ognyan Atanasov, has issued an order prohibiting the use of drinking water for purposes such as irrigation
Heatwave Hits Bulgaria: 'Boiling in Your Own Sauce'
In the next five days, temperatures in Bulgaria are expected to range from 32 to 38 degrees
46°C Temperatures Cause Fatalities Among Hajj Pilgrims
Temperatures in Saudi Arabia have reached 46 degrees this year, resulting in the deaths of several pilgrims in Mecca
Bulgaria's Weekend Weather Outlook: Sunshine Follows Storms
According to climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev, Bulgaria can expect a warming trend over the upcoming weekend as a cold front moves away from the region